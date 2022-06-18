New gender diverse category; 'small adjustment, big impact'

A gender-diverse category as been added to an annual half marathon and 10km running event in Southland.

And an advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion says that small adjustment will have a big impact for some people.

Males, females and gender diverse runners are being invited to compete in a Southland half-marathon and 10km event, with organisers offering the same prize money for the winners of all three categories.

The Fiordland Trails Trust organises the Meridian Hydro Half Marathon in Te Anau each year.

Barry Harcourt Competitors take part in the 2019Meridian Hydro Half Marathon in Te Anau. [File photo].

Trustee Heather Sinclair said the decision to add a gender-diverse category was made with event sponsor Meridian Energy.

Adding the category may be a small matter for some, but for others it was an important recognition, she said.

“Support and advice came from the Meridian gender belonging group, as well as feedback from potential competitors about whether gender-diverse was a category we would be interested in adding to our event.

“Together we felt adding the category was the right thing to do to ensure we continue being inclusive and respectful of our diverse communities.”

Place getters in the gender-diverse category would get the same prize money as the men’s and women’s place getters. She did not know how many gender-diverse would enter.

The event website says organisers understand gender identity can be a private or difficult concept for some.

“If you choose to participate in the gender-diverse category and succeed in placing in 1st, 2nd or 3rd, the following options are available to you: Receive your award on the podium as per the winners from other categories [or] have your award sent to you privately.”

Sinclair said organisers had added gender-diverse as a category because they wanted to ensure the event was attractive to and inclusive of all.

“We want as many people as possible participating ... because it is an awesome event.”

Meridian was on board to cover the prize money and support organisers in making the change possible.

There had been a positive reaction from the community, Sinclair said.

“It has been great to have people ask about the gender diverse category and explain that it is great to be able to offer this category to our competitors. Meridian have been incredibly supportive and have encouraged us as well.”

MARY HADDOCK-STANILAND/Supplied Mary Haddock-Staniland is proud of Southland sporting event organisers who have introduced a gender-diverse category.

Mary Haddock-Staniland is EverCommerce’s global diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging executive.

Haddock-Staniland is a transgender personality who is a keen advocate for the transgender community.

The advocate is delighted that organisers of the Meridian Hydro Half Marathon had made the move to add a diverse category.

“I think it’s wonderful. I am really proud of them,” Haddock-Staniland said.

“I would love to see more sports events do this kind of thing because it’s a relatively simple adjustment with a big positive impact.”

“When you feel different and out of place in the world, self-acceptance can be a challenge. Changes like this go a long way to ensuring everyone feels recognised.”

The Fiordland Trails Trust’s move to include a gender-diverse category comes at a time when many sporting organisations have introduced, or are working through policies around transgender inclusion.

Just this week Stuff reported a transgender woman was told she was not allowed to compete in a regional darts tournament in Palmerston North next weekend, because organisers don’t have a transgender policy.

Women and men compete in separate individual competitions in Clubs New Zealand Darts Association events.

“Legally, I'm female, and they cannot stop me from playing,” the transgender player said. “But they will stop me from playing, which is against human rights and discrimination.”

The association is one of three darts authorities in New Zealand, and the only one without a transgender policy.

Sport NZ is in its final stage of consultation on the guiding principles for its Inclusion of Transgender Participants In Community Sport project.

Its draft guiding principles for community sport state: “An Inclusive transgender policy allows individuals to take part in their self-determined gender and not the sex they were assigned at birth. It does not ask people to prove or otherwise justify their gender, sex or gender identity.”

Although Sport NZ has raised concerns on those guiding principles including a potential risk that female participation levels will be impacted if they are not comfortable playing with, or against, males that identify as women.

Sport NZ is seeking written feedback on the guiding principles by Friday, 15 July 2022.