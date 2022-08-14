Hayden Roulston on why Aaron Gate is great and winning Olympic medals after reiki

No-one knows better than Hayden Roulston what it took Aaron Gate to win Commonwealth Games cycling titles on the road and the track.

Roulston, 41, is one of New Zealand cycling’s all-time greats, earning a silver and a bronze medal at the 2008 Olympic Games.

He also made the podium in Commonwealth Games road and track events, and raced on the pro tour in Europe, including a stint on the Discovery team alongside Lance Armstrong.

Roulston switched successfully between the road and the track when it was rare to tackle both disciplines and is pleased to see Gate succeeding in both arenas.

This week, Christchurch-based Roulston shared his thoughts on New Zealand’s Birmingham Games campaign and his hopes for the sport’s future and looked back at his own colourful career.

The korero covered why his WWF wrestling passion led him to the cycling track; how reiki therapy revived his career after a heart problem, when a band of business people bailed him out of a financial hole and why he doesn’t ride in Canterbury in magpie season.

Hayden, how good were the Kiwi riders at these Commonwealth Games?

They were phenomenal. It’s been a tough couple of years for New Zealand cycling, but at the end of the day the riders weren’t to blame for what went on. They just got on with the job. To see them rewarded for the hard work they’ve put in is really cool. The Commonwealth Games is a real breeding ground for the future. People say they aren't at the level of the Olympics or world champs, but the times some of our team, especially Aaron Gate in the individual pursuit and the team pursuiters, put in were world-class.”

David Davies/PA via AP Aaron Gate celebrates after winning the men's road cycling race at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

You were also an elite rider on both road and track, so put in perspective Aaron Gate’s feat of winning gold in both formats?

To be perfectly honest, I expected it on the track, I thought we’d clean up in the endurance events, but on the road, that was a real surprise. That would probably be the biggest joy for Gatey because he hadn’t done a lot on the road and he was racing against some really established performers, guys like Geraint Thomas, who have worn the yellow jersey in the Tour de France. Because of his big track programme, I thought it might have been a stage too far, but he did so well.

Did it bring back memories of your own silver medal on the road in Delhi in 2010?

Yes, that was a great experience, but it took me even further back to when I first rode in the Commonwealth Games, basically 20 years ago to the day.. I did track and road [in Manchester in 2002], which was quite controversial at the time. We got a bronze on the track in the team pursuit, and on the road, I’d just started racing for Cofidis, my first professional team, and was up against guys like Stuart O’Grady and David Millar. [Roulston finished sixth behind winner O’Grady].

Hayden Roulston’s Ashburton family, from left mother Kay, sister Paula, father Brian and granddad Ned were at the Manchester Commonwealth Games to support him in 2002.

How did you get into cycling?

It’s in my genes, Dad and my uncles were quite heavily involved. I did every sport going as a kid, but was really into BMX. I was winning trophies, but my mate, Brad Hudson from Ashburton, was winning $3 a race on the bike track. At that time of my life, WWF wrestling was the big craze and I was a staunch card collector, and a pack of WWF cards cost $1. BMX trophies weren’t paying for cards, so I turned to track cycling. But right from a very young age I was always around bikes.

What do you rate as the highlight of your career?

Obviously [the 2008 Beijing] Olympics was a massive, massive moment in my career. The Olympic Games is the pinnacle, so to win two medals there [silver in the individual pursuit and bronze in the team pursuit] was really amazing especially as I didn’t even know if I could do it after everything that happened beforehand.

Signing for my first professional team [Cofidis in France in 2002] was probably the other biggest achievement, it was something I’d dreamed of all my life.

I had to go over to France, not speaking a word of French, for two years as an amateur … It was such a tough task to get a pro contract, so to do that was such an amazing achievement.

You had a heart condition at the peak of your career. How serious was it?

“Really bad, I had to retire from cycling in 2006. It’s quite a long story, but in the end, I went down the natural healing path, practising reiki, a Japanese healing technique. I also did a lot of work on myself, a lot of childhood stuff, which I think helped heal what was going on with my heart. That experience was a real turning point in my life. I remember High Performance Sport New Zealand paid for my reiki lady [Julie Reid] to go to the 2008 Olympics, which was pretty cool because reiki was a big part of the results I had there.’’

Kent Blechynden/Stuff Reiki master practitioner Julie Reid was is in Beijing to help cyclist Hayden Roulston at the 2008 Olympics.

Tell us about the Tight Five team that got behind your Olympic campaign after you had a major financial setback?

I lost a lot of money in a financial company in the Great Financial Crisis [in 2007-08]. I got a call from [former Commonwealth Games cycling champion] Craig Adair, who got some business together [Craig Nicholas, Greg Bramwell, Stephen Tubbs and Roger Bridge] together, I called them the Tight Five. They provided me with an income so I could start preparing for the Olympics. Without their help, I wouldn’t have been able to do it because it would have been too much stress; it was a substantial amount of money that I lost. Their support was massive. I'm still in touch with them today, I was with one of the guys the other day and Craig Adair called - he must have a sixth sense! I was very lucky in my career to have good people around me.’

Kent Blechynden/Stuff New Zealand cyclist Hayden Roulston speeds around the Beijing track where he earned silver and bronze medals in the 2008 Olympics,.

What do you do now?

When I retired in 2016 I went into coaching. Cycling was pretty much all I knew. I coached some Cycling New Zealand development teams, but then I decided I needed a bit of a change. I went out last year and did my real estate papers and now I’m a fully licensed real estate agent, working for Harcourts Gold [in Papanui, Christchurch]. I absolutely love it, I’ve had to start from scratch and build a database and relationships. I’m loving the challenge and I’ve got a good team around me there too.

And I’m enjoying family life. I’m married to Susie and have got three children, Moses, who’s just turned 13, Rosie, 8, and Eli, who’s just about to turn three.

Are any of the kids keen bike riders?

I’m trying … I wouldn’t mind an All Black, to be honest. But it’s just great seeing them growing up.

supplied/Stuff Hayden Roulston in action on the track at the 2002 Manchester Commonwealth Games. He won medals at three succesive Commonwealth Games between 2002 and 2010.

Do you still ride?

I ride when the sun’s out, there’s no wind and the magpies aren’t swooping. Normally from December through to February! I do way more running now, it’s just better time-wise to do a 30-minute run than a two-hour bike ride. I might go out for a long ride round the bays and enjoy it, but then I’ll look at my clock, think ‘I`ve got to get all the way back to Halswell, maybe I should jump in an Uber’. But I’m enjoying the running; the old athlete’s still in me, I like to push it as fast as I can. That’s as fast as an 86kg body can go, we’re not talking Usain Bolt.

How bright do you see the future of New Zealand cycling with the 2024 Paris Olympics looming?

Very bright. I’m really confident that Cycling New Zealand is on the right path. Even through all

my years, it was a positive experience, it wasn’t the doom and gloom that sometimes the media

paint the picture of it being.

A lot of our riders, like Ellesse Andrews and Rebecca Petch are just starting out their careers.

I’m not even a sprinter, but I’m real excited to get behind them ...I think they’ll inspire a lot of

young girls into the sport, as well.

I’m still a big cycling fan, and it’s going to be great,I”m looking forward to seeing how far our

riders can go.