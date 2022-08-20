Men's hockey risks 'falling off a cliff' unless pathway system is addressed

Black Sticks greats Ryan Archibald and Phil Burrows are worried about the dearth of talent coming through in New Zealand men’s hockey.

Retired Black Sticks greats Ryan Archibald and Phil Burrows are concerned about the state of men’s hockey in New Zealand, arguing flaws in the pathway system are harming the national side.

The Black Sticks men and women were arguably New Zealand’s biggest disappointment at the Commonwealth Games with neither side able to medal.

Back-to-back shootout defeats stung the women’s side, who had to settle for fourth. The men failed to advance to the semifinals after losing their final pool game to South Africa – ultimately finishing fifth.

Burrows and Archibald, the two most capped New Zealand men’s players in history with a combined 670 tests, spoke with optimism about the Black Sticks women’s team.

Although they didn’t medal in Birmingham, the future was promising with a young, new-look squad, who had the ability to eventually challenge the world’s best with greater time together. Long-serving co-captain Olivia Merry was the only player in the squad with over 100 caps.

They were both worried about the Black Sticks men, arguing a substandard domestic competition, deficiencies in the pathway system, and a lack of investment in a strong under-21 or under-23 national programme was hindering progress.

Chris Symes/Photsport Former Black Sticks captain Ryan Archibald has major concerns about the state of New Zealand men's hockey.

Players were ill-equipped for the giant leap to international hockey and struggling from a technical and tactical perspective.

“I’m really concerned about the state of men’s hockey in New Zealand at the moment. I think there’s a real void and dearth of talent coming through,” Archibald said.

“On the men’s side, I am really concerned we don’t have the talent coming through that’s necessary to compete at the highest level of international hockey. So that’s a real worry for me. I don’t know if we have the development pathways in place at the moment in New Zealand to address that either.”

Archibald and Burrows are well-placed to comment on the game.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Retired Black Sticks great Phil Burrows says there are issues with the pathway system in New Zealand hockey, which is hindering the men’s national side.

Brilliant performers over a long period of time for the Black Sticks, they remain invested in the sport.

Archibald is board chair of Auckland Hockey and board chair of the New Zealand Hockey Players’ Association.

Burrows has lived in Melbourne for the last six years and is embedded in the professional Australian hockey system. He is Hockey Victoria’s high performance manager and women's head coach of Hockey Club Melbourne, who compete in Australia's new premier competition, Hockey One.

“I think maybe [Hockey NZ] have to delve into development, the pathway for the athletes a bit more to make sure we are getting a good wave of players coming through, otherwise it’s going to fall off a cliff at some point,” Burrows said.

“There won’t be enough players or there won’t be enough talent around to actually get a good team together.”

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Australia celebrate a goal against the Black Sticks at the Commonwealth Games.

Burrows acknowledged the Australian system had greater financial resources and a far deeper player pool. In Victoria, they had launched under-16 Hockey Club Melbourne boys’ and girls’ teams, who had the opportunity to test themselves against rival state teams.

Those same opportunities didn’t exist in New Zealand, he said.

“It’s so important, otherwise they just get disinterested. If there’s no pathway they could jump into another sport, especially at that age. They’re often doing two or three sports and this one isn’t really looking after me too well, but this one has got a pathway, I’ll just go into this sport.”

With Hockey New Zealand chief executive Anthony Crummy off work after suffering a head knock while biking, HNZ high performance director Darren Smith was left to do the talking.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Hockey NZ’s director of high performance Darren Smith acknowledges the Black Sticks’ underpinning programmes ‘need some work’.

Smith, a former Black Stick and the interim coach of the Black Sticks women at the Commonwealth Games and 2022 Women’s World Cup, said Archibald and Burrows' comments were fair.

“I think their observations wouldn’t be far off. They’re two of our best, so their observations are going to have some validity to it.

“The underpinning programmes need some work, certainly. Our Junior Black Sticks [under-21] programme needs work and we’ve got to start to look at that pretty hard, as do our national hockey championships or premier hockey league, or our national under-21 championships. What they look like needs work.”

The Covid-19 pandemic, managed isolation regulations and lockdowns had been incredibly challenging for Hockey NZ over the past two and a half years, Smith said.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport The Black Sticks men turned in a poor showing at the Commonwealth Games, failing to make the semifinals or medal.

Covid-19 had greatly impacted the Junior Black Sticks programme. The under-21 men were unable to attend the junior world championships in India in November-December last year.

There was some light at the end of the tunnel with Aaron Ford (Junior Black Sticks men) and Mitch Hayde (Junior Black Sticks women) confirmed as coaches earlier this month. The Junior Black Sticks programme would ramp back up again and remained a key priority.

“We need a nice annual plan that gives the athletes access to some good training, some good domestic competition, some exposure to international competition, some exposure to elite training and exposure to strength and conditioning and the other aspects that get you ready to perform internationally,” Smith said.

“We couldn’t provide some parts of it in the last two years.”

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport New Zealand captain Jake Smith (centre) talks to the side during the trans-Tasman series against Australia in Auckland in June.

Archibald stressed it was imperative there was an international element for the Junior Black Sticks and they had 10-12 games annually.

The under-21 stage was a critical step and Hockey NZ hadn’t put enough focus and energy into it, he said.

“In that really key development phase where you’re trying to prepare athletes for international hockey, the sport hasn’t invested in those programmes to the degree others countries are investing in it.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Sam Lane is one of the best young men’s hockey players in New Zealand, but talents like him are lacking.

“I really think that’s meaning when we select athletes for the Black Sticks they’re not ready to be international hockey players and they’re having to learn international hockey while they’re doing it.”

Last year, Hockey NZ carried out analysis of their high performance programmes, led by former Sport NZ CEO and New Zealand men’s hockey captain Peter Miskimmin, titled Project Kahurangi.

Smith described the work as an under the bonnet look at their strategies and systems, what they could do better, and recommendations for the future – some of which they were already starting to implement.

Domestic hockey remained a concern for Archibald and Burrows and something HNZ needed to address.

This year, a North versus South series was held over four days in Hamilton in April, which was a “pseudo Black Sticks trial”, Archibald said. The national hockey championship will be contested in Dunedin from September 11-17, which will feature several tiers in the men’s and women’s competitions. Last year’s event was cancelled because of Covid-19.

Archibald questioned whether the national hockey championship was adequately preparing the next wave of Black Sticks. He was in favour of a six team elite provincial competition played over six weeks with every game ideally televised on Sky.

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images Australian great Jamie Dwyer played for Auckland, alongside Ryan Archibald in 2014, and added a lot to the team and competition.

“We currently don’t have a strong domestic competition. I think that’s another important area in terms of trying to bridge the gap to international hockey. The sport needs a stronger domestic league. From the hockey side it’s important, but also from a commercial side it’s important for the sport as well.

“A North-South [game] doesn’t cut it.”

Archibald was supportive of teams having one or two overseas imports in their squad, which would bring excitement to the competition and be a boost for Kiwi players to play alongside. In 2014, Australian great Jamie Dwyer was a team-mate of Archibald’s at Auckland, who he labelled “the best player in the world” at the time.

“It shows people in New Zealand what a world-class player looks like.

“We need a strong domestic competition that isn’t centrally managed. It’s co-ordinated by Hockey New Zealand, but it’s allowing the regions to own their teams and invest in their teams, so you’re developing more coaches and you’re also getting the community support behind these teams.”

Smith said HNZ were open to exploring what kind of national league would work best for elite players in New Zealand.

Whatever format that took it had to be financially viable, work into the Black Sticks and Junior Black Sticks programmes, and ensure the best possible competition for players.

“Now is an opportunity to look at it as a whole, look at all our programmes and how we set things up and how we try and build our future Black Sticks.

“A six-week national league could be the answer, that’s on Sky, and is a pretty cool product. So long as it’s sustainable and the public enjoy it and we’re able to build it into our Black Sticks and Junior Black Sticks programmes.”