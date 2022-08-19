From dug trampolines to the best in class, charting the rise of snow sports in New Zealand's winter nursery

Two of New Zealand's brightest winter talents are balancing school with snow sports as they take on the world.

Snow sports, once considered the preserve of an adventurous few, are becoming a big deal in New Zealand. In a Stuff series from Wānaka, Joseph Pearson reports on a winter revolution. Part 1 charts its rise from grassroots to the best in class.

It’s hard to quantify the significance of the success of Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous.

The Wānaka duo won New Zealand’s first gold medals at the Winter Olympics after 70 years at the Beijing Games in February.

Stuff visited Wānaka this winter to learn more about the nursery of Kiwi athletes from the southern mountains, with another wave of talent emerging from its heart.

Queenstown freeskier Ruby Andrews and Wānaka snowboarder Cam Melville Ives are two teenagers riding that wave with high hopes for success on the slopes.

They’re still finishing their education (Andrews is online after attending Queenstown’s Wakatipu High School and Melville Ives is at Wānaka’s Mount Aspiring College) while juggling homework with transitioning to compete against the world’s best at senior competitions around the world.

That process is facilitated by the schools and Snow Sports NZ.

The latter has significantly developed professional pathways in the last decade, with some of the world’s best facilities at the Cardrona Alpine Resort, and the top winter athletes no longer have to practise tricks on trampolines dug in their backyard.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Ruby Andrews at dawn before another snow day at Cardrona.

Sadowski-Synnott also claimed silver in the women’s big air after winning the slopestyle title. Nico won the men’s halfpipe, as the 20-year-olds combined for three medals for New Zealand’s most successful Winter Olympic campaign.

They each won two gold medals at the acclaimed X Games in January, too.

The bronze medals they collected in PyeongChang as 16-year-olds at the 2018 Winter Olympics shot them to stardom, as both kicked on to become dominant figures in snow sports.

After their performances in South Korea, their glory on the biggest stage in China was not just four years in the making, though, and could be the catalyst for more success from the next generation of Kiwi talent.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Olympic champions: Nico Porteous, left, with his gold medal, and Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, right, with her gold and silver.

There was also success for New Zealand’s Paralympic team in Beijing in alpine skiing, as Corey Peters won gold and silver and Adam Hall collected two bronze medals, after carving up Queenstown’s Coronet Peak.

After Beijing, Snow Sports NZ chief executive and high performance director Nic Cavanagh said they are expecting more medals at the next Winter Games in Milan in 2026. “Absolutely, yes,” he said.

New Zealand has had talented freestyle skiers and snowboarders shredding in the mountains for decades.

However, there was no viable professional pathway and adequate facilities for the best Kiwis on snow to consistently compete at the highest level.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Cam Melville Ives riding a rail at the Cardrona Alpine Resort.

That has changed with the acceleration of funding from High Performance Sport NZ and better facilities at snow parks around Queenstown and Wānaka, with Snow Sports NZ outlining a clearer blueprint for promising athletes to be nurtured at home from its Wānaka base, along with some of the best coaches from around the world.

Among those are Tommy Pyatt and Sean Thompson, who coach Porteous and Sadowski-Synnott respectively, and Brad Prosser, who Chinese freeski sensation Eileen Gu has credited with inspiring her success (she won two golds and a silver at the Beijing Olympics).

Jossi Wells, 32, has been the country’s most successful winter athlete – his highlight was gold in freeski slopestyle at the 2016 X Games – but the landscape when he started progressing as a teenager in Wānaka in the 2000s was far different.

He and his three brothers, Byron, Beau-James and Jackson, who went on to compete with each other at home and around the world, were “just kids having fun” when they started.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Ruby Andrews leaping off a rail at Cardrona.

“Dad dug a big hole with a big Cat [digger] to put our trampoline in. There was no padding. That was our big training centre,” Wells says.

There were no airbags to practise tricks and jumps.

“[You had to] try it, and if you land on your head, don't do it like that again,” Wells adds.

Wells competed at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, finishing fourth in the halfpipe at an Olympic Games that was significant for New Zealand’s winter athletes. It was the start of the introduction of more snowboarding and freeskiing events in which Kiwis could prosper, such as slopestyle, big air and halfpipe, and more were added in the following Games in 2018 and 2022.

Ian McNicol/PHOTOSPORT Jossi competing in the freeski slopestyle at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. He finished fourth in the halfpipe.

He says it’s funny to look back on the development of snow sports because it has “happened organically” after there were limited opportunities in his early days, when their parents had to facilitate them, and there was no Snow Sports NZ gym or advanced facilities.

“It was really grassroots at the very beginning,” Wells says.

“There were no pathways. I never set out to go to the Olympics. It wasn't an option. It was never a career where I was able to earn a living doing it.

“It was purely a passion for being in the mountains.”

That passion can now be complemented with quality facilities, with the southern hemisphere’s only big air, halfpipe and slopestyle courses which are up to an Olympic standard at Cardrona, and airbags to plunge into safely while practising a groundbreaking trick.

In the northern summer (before the Covid-19 pandemic), they attracted the world’s best teams from across Europe, Asia and the United States, who are gradually returning to New Zealand’s mountains.

The groundwork for snow parks around Queenstown and Wānaka to become the winter playground for the world’s best began with the likes of the pioneering Lee family and Wānaka entrepreneur John Melville, says Graham Dunbar, a snowboarder known as “Spy” who first worked at Wānaka’s Treble Cone in 1988, then Cardrona in 1991. He’s the events' manager for both resorts today.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Snowboarder Cam Melville Ives still attends Wānaka’s Mount Aspiring College.

“We started off with a small hand-built pipe, then the snow park grew and came to Wānaka,” he says. “That was entirely a resort based on freestyle skiing. They captured a culture and were at the forefront of it for a long time, then New Zealand is where you came for northern summers.”

Dunbar says the success of Porteous and Sadowski-Synnott is not by chance and has been three decades in the making, following in the path of New Zealand’s previous Winter Olympians, such as Pamela Bell (1998), Julianne Bray (2006 and 2010) and Kendall Brown (2010).

“Zoi has been snowboarding since she was an infant and was coached by Olympians,” he says.

The facilities have come a long way, he says, with Melville developing his innovative “global cutter” to shape halfpipes used at the Olympics.

“In the early days, it was ad hoc,” Dunbar says.

“We talked through and designed ways in which we could replicate what we had seen in the northern hemisphere.

“That's quite a Kiwi trait.

“The early halfpipes we had were made with a steel blade. They just had serrated edges.”

David Ramos/Getty Images Zoi Sadowski-Synnott performing a grab in the big air final at the Beijing Winter Olympics in February.

The freestyle events in which the likes of Melville Ives and Andrews are prospering are often contested by young, fresh-faced athletes.

That became clear in New Zealand’s sporting conscience when Porteous and Sadowski-Synnott, aged 16, collected their famous bronze medals in 2018, ending the country’s 26-year wait for a Winter Olympic medal after Christchurch alpine skier Annelise Corbeger won the first, with silver in the women’s slalom at the 1992 Albertville Games in France.

Wells says a high performance environment has been created to integrate athletes from a young age, but it shouldn't be mixed up to say it's easier because of the better pathways.

“The other nations have developed, too,” he says.

“These guys coming through now do have amazing support, which is great.

SUPPLIED/Cardrona Alpine Resort Jossi Wells, in 2016, getting some big air at Cardrona.

“The really cool thing, as a small nation with many of them from a town like [Wānaka] with about 8000 people, we have the facilities that match the best in the world. We're seeing the fruits of that.”

Luke Hetzel, an American freeskiing coach, is Snow Sport NZ’s high performance manager who has worked with development athletes for more than four years.

He says Porteous and Sadowski-Synnott’s victories were huge for New Zealand because it shows there is a pattern of success.

It’s not perfect, as transitioning to an athlete’s life as a teenager can be tough while they’re still at school and beginning adolescence.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Cam Melville Ives, left, and Ruby Andrews, right, before a morning on the slopes at Cardrona.

“It can definitely be a challenge, but we do our best to work with them,” Hetzel says.

“There are some athletes who have private coaches, or have one of their parents, and we do our best to bring them in and give them the peripheral advantage.

“Every athlete is unique and needs what's best for them.”

The young Kiwis are still competing against nations with far greater resources and financial clout, as is often the case.

“We don't think about that too much, but I know the strategy in China or America is more of a 'here it is, take it or leave it', and if someone isn't going to make the cut, then someone else will,” Hetzel says.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Cam Melville Ives smoothly negotiates a rail at Cardrona.

He says they can’t take that approach.

“I think that's driven us to be a really good programme for young people and do what's best for them as a person, instead of just waiting for the right fit.”

And what about the prospect of more success for Kiwis in the mountains?

“It's a really difficult path,” Hetzel says. “Not everyone is going to win a gold medal, but I think this group now has big things ahead.”