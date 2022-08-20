How mountain schools compromise for talented teens to prosper in snow sports' winter nursery

Two of New Zealand's brightest winter talents are balancing school with snow sports as they take on the world.

Snow sports, once considered the preserve of an adventurous few, are becoming a big deal in New Zealand. In a Stuff series from Wānaka, Joseph Pearson reports on a winter revolution. Part 2 charts the progression of snowboarder Cam Melville Ives, who won silver at 15 at the junior world championships.

An orange glow beams across the tips of the mountains around the Cardrona Valley. It’s snow day.

Even as the sun rises, a bitter, shivering chill lingers in the air after a clear night. The weather, despite the cold, seems perfect.

The confronting frost is no deterrent for early risers, weaving their way up the rocky mountain road for another day of shredding on the slopes at Cardrona.

Whether it’s strapping on a snowboard or skis, there is fire in the belly to get up the chairlift and on the snow.

Among the masses, standing at the foot of the upper slopes, are two teenagers who could be future stars of the mountains.

Wānaka snowboarder Cam Melville Ives, 16, and Queenstown freeskier Ruby Andrews, 17, are in their winter playground.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Cam Melville Ives negotiating another rail at Cardrona.

Although it’s a school day, and they are still completing their education, their schools have long allowed for time on the snow instead of time in class.

Missing school for the mountains might sound too good to be true for many teenagers.

However, there is a flexible approach from the high schools on either side of the Crown Range – Wānaka’s Mount Aspiring College (MAC) and Queenstown’s Wakatipu High School – because of the talent on skis and snowboards emerging from their corridors.

MAC principal Nicola Jacobsen smiles when asked if there have been conflicts of interest, but she says they do all they can to support the students.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Cam Melville Ives and Ruby Andrews warming up before another snow day at Cardrona.

She has been at MAC since the start of last year and is accustomed to students spending weeks, or even months, away from school because they’re attending events overseas.

“They have to be intrinsically motivated in their sport. There's no doubt about that,” she says.

“All the teachers want to see these young people succeed.

“There is no doubt that some compromises have to be made.

“But, if you're competing at the Olympics or world championships, that's an opportunity not many people are ever going to get.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Cam Melville Ives practising jumps, twists and turns on the purpose-built trampoline at Snow Sport NZ’s Wānaka base.

Seven of New Zealand’s 15 Winter Olympians who went to the Beijing Games in February are past or current students of MAC, with three (Alice Robinson, Cool Wakushima and Tiarn Collins) from Wakatipu High School.

Snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, a former MAC student, became New Zealand’s first Winter Olympic gold medallist in Beijing in slopestyle, as well as collecting a silver medal in big air.

Miguel Porteous also attended MAC and contested the halfpipe final won by younger brother Nico, who clinched New Zealand’s second gold, although they were mostly homeschooled or learned online.

2022 Winter Olympians from Mount Aspiring College: Ben Harrington, Chloe McMillan, Finn Bilous, Gustav Legnavsky, Miguel Porteous, Campbell Wright, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott.

Others, such as Hamilton freeskier Chloe McMillan, moved to Wānaka for their sport and arrived at MAC.

Andrews and Melville Ives resumed training at the start of winter after succeeding on the global stage at the end of the northern hemisphere’s winter in March.

At the junior world championships in Leysin, Switzerland, Andrews won gold in the women’s freeski slopestyle.

Al Bello/Getty Images Zoi Sadowski-Synnott reaching for a grab in the women’s slopestyle final at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Melville Ives, then 15, against riders more than two years older than him, collected an impressive silver medal with a personal best competition run in the men’s snowboard slopestyle.

Soon, they will be step up to senior World Cup competitions and, possibly, events of the highest calibre, such as the Olympic Games and the holy grail of snow sports, the X Games.

How, as a teenager, would you balance your final school years while trying to compete against the world’s best?

As Andrews has switched to online learning for her final year after attending Wakatipu, Melville Ives is still at MAC in person, whenever possible.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Cam Melville Ives, centre, in class at Mount Aspring College.

“When I'm training, I try to go to school at least three times a week. It's sometimes two,” Melville Ives says.

“You need dedication. When you’re overseas, it's definitely hard to keep up, whether it's through correspondence [with teachers] or the online classrooms.

“It's easier to go to school, but I have to make some sacrifices.”

Wearing a beanie and baggy trousers, Melville Ives is shy, softly spoken, but articulate. His face lights up when the conversation moves to his sport.

His twin brother, Fin, is in a similar position, albeit on skis instead of a board. Fin’s best finish at the junior world championships was a credible seventh in the freeski halfpipe final won by another MAC student, 16-year-old Olympian Gustav Legnavsky.

MARTIN STEFFEN/LEYSIN 22 Wānaka twin brothers Fin, left, and Cam Melville Ives, right, at the junior world championships in Switzerland in March.

The twins spent weeks away in Europe for the junior world championships. Fin was training in the United States when Stuff visited their family home in Wānaka.

Stacked by the front porch is all the gear the family needs, from skis and snowboards to boots and ski poles.

Cam is studying algebra at the kitchen table. On his plate are NCEA Level 1 courses in maths, English, science, spatial product and design, economics and mechanical engineering.

The plan the following morning is to head to the mountain.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Cam Melville Ives studying algebra the night before a snow day.

Cardrona is New Zealand’s top alpine resort with some of the world’s best facilities for snow sports, with big air jumps, rails, halfpipes, slopestyle courses up to an Olympic standard, and a landing bag to safely practise more advanced tricks.

The brothers have been on the snow since they were four, with supportive parents Neil and Karen, and they have been in their element. Naturally, they push each other to improve.

“There is always that competitive spirit, but since we're doing different disciplines, it's kind of relaxed, but we'll still push each other,” Cam says.

As an athlete settled in Snow Sport NZ’s high performance programme, a typical training day can include stretching, yoga and trampolining, as they learn to master each of the jumps, grabs, flips and spins they will perform in competitions.

That can be on the mountains or in Wānaka at Snow Sport NZ’s swish gym with high performance coaches such as Hamish McDougall, a former freeskier who competed internationally.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Cam Melville Ives finished second in slopestyle when he was 15 at the junior world championships.

Behind the gym, Melville Ives twists and jumps on a purpose-built trampoline.

The transition from just having fun on the mountains to a high performance environment can be a challenge for young athletes, says Luke Hetzel, Snow Sport NZ’s high performance manager.

However, Hetzel says it’s becoming easier to outline a pathway because of the success of Porteous and Sadowski-Synnott.

“The kids see them and see there is a lot of hard work,” Hetzel says.

“We know they're out there enjoying skiing and snowboarding, so we try to make sure we keep that fun and passion involved.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Cam Melville Ives with mates before a yoga class at Snow Sports NZ.

“We have a look at them as a complete athlete and person, life and mental skills, gym, nutrition.

“Some of them also enjoy fishing, playing football and others are sailors.”

With Porteous and Sadowski-Synnott’s golds comes pressure, though, as well as a degree of expectation.

It has to be carefully managed because many of the next generation, including Melville Ives, are identified as young as 12.

“Even at 15 they've learned a lot. I'm always surprised. There is a lot of pressure, they work really hard, seem fairly relaxed, and life is pretty good,” Hetzel says.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Cam Melville Ives sliding down a rail at Cardrona.

“When Cam joined, the biggest thing for him was learning how to be in a [high performance] programme. He has started to fine tune those fundamentals and climb from there.”

The next jump for Melville Ives is large – one full rotation, in fact – as he nears senior competitions where athletes are executing tricks with 1620s (four-and-a-half full rotations). His best so far are 1260s.

Melville Ives couldn’t be in a better place to kick on, provided he gets the balance of school and snowboarding right.

“It was pretty unreal. I was so stoked to land my run and cabs, then front 1080s, back 1260s, switchback 1260s,” he says of his silver in the Swiss Alps.

“I had to trust myself because I had done all the tricks before and was ready to put them down in a run.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Flying high: Cam Melville Ives jumps from a rail.

“There is always a bit of fear, but if you take some deep breaths and focus, there's a point where you know you can do this.”

Melville Ives is a natural on his board. On the snow or the rails at Cardrona, his movements are slick, stylish, effortless.

He kicks off the sticky snow with ease when stopping from each run. He flicks off the straps and bounds back up the hill for another run. He digs in his boots before dropping, approaching each jump and rail with a calm assertiveness.

The confidence and authority in which he glides down the mountain is smooth, deft and efficient.

He seems to have the level head, drive and confidence to excel on and off the snow.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Cam Melville Ives testing his flexibility.

“For exams, there is more of a workload. It’s pretty chill the rest of the year and easy to catch up at home,” he says.

Melville Ives can access what he might have missed at school in his own time, with his teachers or via Google Classroom, and his attendance in person or remotely is “amazing”, according to his principal, but the mountain is never far from his mind.

Jacobsen says they have to be flexible in accommodating the training requirements for the likes of Melville Ives and Legnavsky. The latter was in the Olympic halfpipe team for Beijing.

“They might not do their homework while competing at the Olympics. I certainly wouldn't expect that,” she says.

They have to strike a balance, she says, thinking about each student holistically.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Cam Melville Ives still has to finish school while progressing to senior snowboarding competitions around the world.

“If a student has an odd day on the snow as part of their overall education, health and wellbeing, that's really good for them,” she says.

“If that's how they're looking after themselves, I'm not going to argue with that too much.

“They could be truant, hanging out in town, or not engaging in anything at all, but to know they'll come to school the next day re-engaged, it can be really positive.”

Sadowski-Synnott was still at MAC when she returned to school, aged 16, with an Olympic bronze medal in the women’s snowboard big air in 2018.

Jacobsen said there was lots of excitement among students and staff when Sadowski-Synnott upgraded bronze to gold and silver in Beijing in February.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images Zoi Sadowski-Synnott with her gold and silver medals from the Beijing Winter Olympics.

“Many knew Zoi and had taught her,” Jacobsen says.

“They can sit on the chairlift with Zoi and Nico and they're superstars in their sport. But for Wānaka students, they're mates, people you would see every day.”

Another former MAC student is track cyclist Ellesse Andrews, who won silver in the keirin at last year’s Summer Olympics in Tokyo, then three golds and a silver at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

There is a legacy growing in the schools of the resort towns of Queenstown and Wānaka.

They are becoming a nursery for the likes of the MAC’s Melville Ives twins, Legnavsky and Luca Harrington, as well as Wakatipu’s Harper Souness and Andrews, to prosper as part of the next generation of talented snow sports athletes.

Harrington’s older brother, Ben, almost joined the Porteous brothers in the Olympic halfpipe final but for a nasty crash in qualifying.

Luca was a silver medallist in the men’s freeski big air at March’s junior world championships.

“It creates a really unique environment for us. Our Olympians are here, they're young, they're known to us and are part of day-to-day school life,” Jacobsen says.

“That might create its own expectations for people who want to come here, but it creates a unique culture of high performance around the college.

“It means that young people can find a pathway to succeed, no matter what they're doing.

Maja Hitij/Getty Images Ben Harrington competing in the men’s freeski halfpipe at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

“Once you've got a pathway to excellence, confidence builds confidence. It grows by itself.”

Melville Ives was in Switzerland for the Winter Olympics, waking up in the middle of the night with other members of the junior snow sports team to watch Porteous and Sadowski-Synnott make history in China.

The snow kids couldn’t miss the excitement. It showed what might be possible if they continue in the trail of New Zealand’s blossoming success in the mountains, with the motivation and drive to succeed while finishing school.

“I love snowboarding, it's so fun, and I just want to get the best I can be,” Melville Ives says.

“Hopefully, I can represent New Zealand and maybe at the Olympics.”