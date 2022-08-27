Snow sports' unique camaraderie that prompted Zoi Sadowski-Synnott to cheer rival in Olympic final

Two of New Zealand's brightest winter talents are balancing school with snow sports as they take on the world.

Snow sports, once considered the preserve of an adventurous few, are becoming a big deal in New Zealand. In a Stuff series from Wānaka, Joseph Pearson reports on a winter revolution. Part 4 explores a unique camaraderie and why Zoi Sadowski-Synnott applauded a “rival” in the big air final at the Winter Olympics.

Even on snow, the tension of an Olympic final can be insanely hot.

On sport’s biggest stage, with millions of eyeballs drawn to the events which often come down to one flashpoint after four years of sacrifice and toil, athletes are under enormous pressure to perform when it matters.

Make-or-break moments can define their whole career in a matter of seconds.

Getty Images Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, left, with Anna Gasser after collecting their respective silver and gold medals from the big air final at the Winter Olympics.

The 100m sprint finals are considered one of the most intense events of a Summer Olympic Games, as the sprinters stroll to the track without uttering a word, staring fiercely at the blank space in front of them in an attempt to focus on nothing but a straight line that decides if they win or lose.

Focus. The start gun. Bang. It’s over.

Whatever happens, the tension evaporates in an instant. Its grip melts away. Everyone, breathe.

Such gladiatorial conflict is more customary in the exaggerated perception of sporting contests, which can be labelled as “battles”, “duels” or “war”.

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah wins gold in the women’s 100m final at last year’s Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The adversarial and physically combative nature of sports involving contact between opposing sides feeds on this concept as a promotional tool, but also as motivation for athletes preparing to put their bodies in harm’s way to achieve victory.

And yet, most of the audience are captivated by the brutality and physical dominance of what’s achieved by the “warriors” they’re witnessing, as well as the aesthetic appeal of their skills and athletic ability.

So, as one of New Zealand’s Winter Olympians, Wānaka snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, was stood at the top of the artificial, snowy ramp in an industrial site in Beijing in February, on the verge of more Olympic history in the women’s big air final, the stage was set.

Few followers of the mainstream sports, such as rugby, cricket, league, basketball or football, who might have been watching a snow sports event for the first time, could have imagined what happened next.

Sadowski-Synnott was already in the record books. Nine days earlier, she captured the country’s first Winter Olympic gold medal after 70 years when she won the women’s slopestyle in Beijing.

As a world, X Games and Olympic champion, she was looking good for another gold.

The big air final came down to the final jumps. Sadowski-Synnott led Austrian Anna Gasser, the reigning champion, by just 0.25 points before each of their last attempts.

Sadowski-Synnott was the last to drop. First, she watched Gasser execute her trademark trick to perfection to leapfrog the Kiwi into first place with a cab double cork 1260 (three-and-a-half full rotations while dipping off axis twice) scoring her a huge 95.50 out of 100.

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Zoi Sadowski-Synnott flying in the big air competition in Beijing at the Winter Olympics.

It was a golden leap that Sadowski-Synnott would have to beat with her last jump, as she did to win the slopestyle.

However, her reaction to Gasser’s golden jump was different to what many onlookers might have expected from a serial winner, demoted from the gold medal spot before their last shot at glory.

High in the sky, Sadowski-Synnott went to the edge of the platform and applauded the Austrian.

The flying Kiwi, attempting a backside 1260 trick she had never landed in a competition before to better Gasser’s overall score, tumbled on the landing of her final run, slamming into the snow.

Another gold was gone, but who was the first to congratulate Gasser on defending her Olympic title?

The fallen Kiwi, who quickly regained her balance and made a beeline for the emotional Gasser to congratulate and embrace her before the other finalists also mobbed the victorious Austrian.

“You’re friends with everyone,” Sadowski-Synnott said after her silver in big air.

“I was more disappointed that I didn't land that 1260 because it was my goal to do it here, but I couldn't be more stoked for Anna [Gasser],” she added.

David Ramos/Getty Images Zoi Sadowski-Synnott crashed on her final jump and finished with silver.

“I watched her from the top. It was pretty sick because that was a gnarly trick. For her to do a backside then cab is super impressive.

“I was super happy for her.”

Before Sadowski-Synnott, there were Wānaka’s pioneering Wells brothers (Jossi, Byron, Beau-James and Jackson) who are “best friends”, says Jossi, the eldest.

They have competed with and against each other in competitions at home and around the world on the biggest stages.

Francisco Seco/AP Zoi Sadowski-Synnott applauded Austrian gold medallist Anna Gasser.

Jossi Wells has been the country’s most successful winter athlete and won one of the top prizes, the men’s freeski slopestyle title, at the prestigious X Games in 2016. He was an agonising fourth in the halfpipe final at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

He says the sport’s competitiveness is not characterised by “who can run across the finish line the fastest”, or “whoever is beside you is your enemy”.

“It's celebrated to do it your way and be individual. That comes through in my relationship with my brothers.

“Of course we push each other to perform our best and do tricks, but the sport as a whole is not a sport where competitive nature is turned into outright 'I need to beat everybody around me'.

David Ramos/Getty Images From left to right after the big air final, bronze medallist Kokomo Murase, gold medallist Anna Gasser and Zoi Sadowski-Synnott.

“That's why it's so exciting. Everyone who drops is bringing their own flavour to it.

“That can be confusing for people used to sport where it's ride or die. Like at the start of the 100m sprint, it's insane.”

Wells says the ever-present dangers are another factor which unites competitors, who rocket down slopes and courses at high speeds, reaching enormous heights, and are awarded more points for taking greater risks in performing more technically difficult tricks.

The 32-year-old is off the snow for the meantime because of a knee injury. He has put his body through the wringer throughout a decorated career.

Ian McNicol/PHOTOSPORT Jossi Wells competing at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

He broke his neck in 2014 and a torn patella tendon in his knee suffered in June 2017 ruled him out of the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

“It's really scary and dangerous. You need to be in a state where you are relaxed and present,” Wells says.

“To have that camaraderie with people who are on the same page as you is where that comes from.”

There was a horrible reminder of those dangers for another Kiwi Olympian in Beijing.

David Ramos/Getty Images Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, far left, congratulating Anna Gasser, centre.

Wānaka freeskier Ben Harrington was attempting to join Nico and Miguel Porteous in the men’s halfpipe final when he suffered a frightening crash in qualifying.

Harrington seemed to smack his head on the lip of the pipe. He walked away but was shaken and missed the final when Nico Porteous won New Zealand’s second gold in Beijing.

So were his Kiwi team-mates, who watched the crash from the bottom of the slope.

“That was one of the gnarliest crashes I've seen in the pipe. For it to be one of your team-mates, your heart just sinks,” Miguel Porteous told Sky Sport.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images Ben Harrington could have been seriously injured in this crash at the Winter Olympics.

The big air snowboarding final in which Sadowski-Synnott led the cheers for Gasser is an event that has skyrocketed in popularity since its introduction to the Olympics through snowboarding in 2018, with freeskiing added in Beijing in 2022.

It’s simple to follow for audiences who might be less interested in more technical events, such as slopestyle or halfpipe, as riders attempt their best trick from a huge jump after plummeting towards a ramp down a slope that’s about 85m long.

They fling themselves into the air as high as possible to execute as many spins, flips and grabs as possible and have to cleanly come down to earth on the steep landing to score high points.

What goes up, must come down. The riders approach the jump at high speeds and launch into the sky.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images Ben Harrington walked away and was more disappointed at not making the men’s halfpipe final.

The risk of injury seems greater than many events, creating an uneasy tension. The relief for each successful jump is palpable. The elation for a trick executed smoothly and with style is profound.

Sadowski-Synnott watched Gasser perform the trick of a lifetime that beat her in an Olympic final and clapped.

Another promising slopestyle talent from the Cardrona Valley, who hopes to emulate Sadowski-Synnott, is Queenstown freeskier Ruby Andrews, a junior world champion.

She says everyone involved in the sport are “good mates” because of its risks and the emotions and effort, the “blood, sweat and tears”, which go into landing those harder tricks in competition.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Queenstown freeskier Ruby Andrews is a junior world champion.

“It doesn't matter how old we are, what sport we do, or what gender, because we all get on,” she says.

“Freestyle skiing and snowboarding are different from any other sports I've seen.

“We're so proud of each other to do these tricks which bring these medals.

“Seeing Zoi cheering for someone who just beat her was so inspiring and humbling and shows that she's a Kiwi for sure.”