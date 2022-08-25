Top female dart player Fallon Sherrock to compete in Hamilton World Series event

Fallon Sherrock says the atmosphere at big tournaments is electric and she’ll keep playing “until it gets to a point where I can't physically throw a dart any more”.

Fallon Sherrock is used to rewriting the history books when it comes to the sport of darts.

And she’s hoping there’ll be a new entry in Hamilton this weekend.

The professional darts player is one of several star players competing in the New Zealand leg of the World Series of Darts in the city on August 26 -27.

The competition suffered a Covid-19 induced pause over the past couple of years, which means Sherrock is making her first trip to Claudelands, and she comes with an impressive resumé.

Sherrock was the first female player to win a match in the PDC’s World Championship and recently won the inaugural women’s World Matchplay event in Blackpool.

The 28-year-old comes from a family of dart players.

“My mum and dad played county [level] and my sister started. And then I was actually the last person in my family to actually pick up a set of darts and actually have a go. But I've always kind of been around darts from when I was little. Like my mum would take me, and I'd sit there in the back of the room and just kind of watch them.”

SUPPLIED More often than not, Fallon Sherrock is competing against men – which she finds good.

She has a fairly simple philosophy as to what makes a good player.

“Determination, don’t quit easily. You've always got to have a hunger to win and just be committed to it as well. Even if things don't go right, just think: okay next time.”

Darts competitions in the UK are well-known for not only their competitive nature but also the entertainment factor.

“The atmosphere at big tournaments, it's electric, and it's nice that we can go around the world and put on these performances, so everyone can kind of get into it.”

It also pays to have good hand-eye coordination. Sherrock played tennis in her younger years, which she believes could have helped.

”It is an easy sport to get into and travel around with. The only issue is, if you travel, you’ve got to put the darts in your luggage, you have to check a bag ... But other than that it's quite an easy sport to get into. You don't need to be a specific weight or gender, or anything like that if you can just play darts.”

Sherrock is more often than not playing against males.

“There are not many sports that you can play against them, women can play against the men. It's good because it kind of shows not just where we are, but like the whole world that women can compete against men.”

A qualified hairdresser, Sherrock hadn’t considered being a professional darts player.

SKY SPORT Welshman makes world darts history.

“I just thought I'd be playing county level and super league and stuff like that with my mum and my sister. But I never thought I'd end up making a career out there and earning money for it.”

She admits to being a little superstitious.

“I try to keep the same kind of zippy shirts. I will wear certain shoes. I'll go to the same toilet, if I've won a couple of games I'll even wait for someone to come out.”

And, while she’s already achieved a lot, Sherrock has plenty more goals in mind.

“Trying to get as far as I can in competitions, maybe become a world champion one day. That's my next goal. But at the moment I am taking each game as it comes in trying to see how far I can push it.”

And she still has time to achieve those goals.

“I'll carry on playing, until it gets to a point where I can't physically throw a dart any more. I know people who play in their 70s, so it's not like an age restriction sport or anything like that.”

The field of eight PDC stars in action in Hamilton at the Globox Arena will be headlined by Michael van Gerwen, who won the last NZ Darts Masters in 2019 and has secured the Premier League and World Matchplay titles this year.

The Welsh duo of world number one Gerwyn Price and reigning World Series Finals champion Jonny Clayton are joined by ten-time TV title winner James Wade, US Darts Masters winner Michael Smith and 2022 Masters champion Joe Cullen.

Dimitri Van den Bergh, a two-time winner on the World Series circuit this year, replaced reigning World Champion Peter Wright in the field, after the Scotsman pulled out due to health reasons.