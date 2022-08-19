Buzzing New Zealand SailGP team warns rivals there's much more to come

Josh Junior and Andy Maloney will look to help the New Zealand SailGP team back up their win in Britain with a podium effort in Copenhagen

The monkey is finally off their back and New Zealand SailGP star Andy Maloney has warned their rivals there is much more to come from the team now they are rid of that burden.

Given the talent in the squad, the lack of a podium performance over 15 months and 10 regattas probably felt more like a gorilla weighing them down. But the breakthrough win in Britain three weeks ago has the Kiwis going into this weekend’s fourth regatta of season three with renewed confidence.

Commentators suggested New Zealand had “finally cracked the code” of these difficult foiling 50-foot one-design catamarans with a much-needed victory that lifted them to third on the points table, but Maloney scoffed at that.

“I don’t think we are anywhere near the level of sailing the boat as well as we can,” double America's Cup champion Maloney said.

But he will admit they took a big step forward in Plymouth with a near complete performance that must now be the base for them moving forward.

“The win gives us confidence that if we keep working on the right things we will keep improving. We back ourselves to try to put that in place,” he said, explaining their long-sought success was down to several factors.

“It was probably the combination of four different areas - improving our starts, improving our communication, our speed, and our boat handling.”

They had made a concentrated effort for an allround performance: “Just really diving into the detail of those four areas and working as a group to try to figure out how to be better in all of those areas.

SAILGP New Zealand will be going flat out to consolidate their top three position in SaiulGP in Copenhagen.

“In the last six months we have probably sealed well in a couple of those areas, but in Plymouth we were closer to sailing better in all four.

“The cool thing off the back of Plymouth was we got home and debriefed, and with the F50 there are so many areas we can still improve. We also look at the other teams and how they are doing better things than us. So we can improve in those areas as well … there is a lot of motivation for us.”

Maloney acknowledged the work of coach Ray Davies who has ironed out issues and offered solutions since coming in for the final regatta of season two, and said there was a real buzz about the team as they got into practice in Copenhagen for weekend racing.

While the Kiwis have made noticeable gains, he felt the entire nine-boat fleet was improving and this event would prove testing with light airs on the forecast.

A lot of attention will fall on Team New Zealand’s star signing Nathan Outteridge from Australia. With his Japan entry sidelined through a lack of commercial backing, Outteridge has been picked up by the bottom-of-the table Swiss team to try to turn their season around.

SAILGP Team New Zealand America's Cup signing Nathan Outteridge makes a return to SailGP in Swiss colours.

His advice will take a hands-on role this weekend as he claims the wheel in Copenhagen with the wind forecast falling into his noted area of strength.

“It’s awesome to have Nath back, he definitely adds to the competition,” Maloney said.

“A lot of the week does look soft, it will be one of those weeks when you have to have your head out of the boat and do the basics well, because if you do get behind in the lighter air, it’s pretty hard to catch the fleet with such confined course areas.

“We see from the results that any team from the fleet can make the final races and any team can win races. You definitely have to be nailing the basics to get around the course in the top few.”

The Kiwi franchise also announced tickets for the New Zealand SailGP regatta to be held in Christchurch next March will go on sale on October 4.

Tickets will be limited to around 5000 a day with an exclusive viewing zone catering for 500 fans and a hospitality area.

AT A GLANCE

SailGP, round four

Where: Copenhagen, Denmark

When: Saturday and Sunday (1.30am start NZT)

Live coverage: Sky Sport

Format: 5 Fleet races followed by podium race for top 3 teams.

Current points (after 3 of 11 events): 1 Australia 29 points, 2 Gt Britain 24, 3 New Zealand 22, 4 Canada 22, 5 Denmark 20, 6 France 15, 7 United States 13, 8 Spain 8; 9 Switzerland 7.