Black Sox pitcher Daniel Chapman set to be fit by softball World Cup after spinal surgery

Daniel Chapman is one of four pitchers named in the Black Sox training squad. (File photo).

Black Sox coach Mark Sorenson is confident pitcher Daniel Chapman will be in World Cup softball contention after spinal surgery.

Chapman - the Black Sox’s ace at the last world championships in 2019 - has resumed running this week after an operation in April.

Sorenson said the Auckland hurler “will be back pitching on Sunday’’. His rehabilitation is being monitored by the Black Sox’s medical team lead Dr Stephen Kara, a former Blues rugby team doctor and ex-softballer.

Sorenson hoped Chapman will be “back to 90 to 100 per cent’’ by the start of October, which would allow him to play in the National Fastpitch Championships from October 21-24 and Black Sox trials to select a team for the World Cup in Auckland from November 26 to December 4.

Chapman had been troubled by a back problem for a couple of years, but kept playing, Sorenson said.

“But by the end of last season he was getting constant numbness in his limbs.

“Straight after surgery, the discomfort disappeared, and it’s just a matter of allowing his body to heal.’’

Sorenson said Chapman was following his rehab “to the letter’’, had returned to light work duties at work and would start “just turning his arm over’’ with a gradual increase in intensity.

Meanwhile, Josh Pettett and Nik Hayes - Chapman’s pitching roster colleagues in Prague - are among 18 New Zealanders playing in the International Softball Congress (ISC) tournament in Illinois.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Black Sox captain Cole Evans (L) is playing at a United States tournament.

The list includes Black Sox captain Cole Evans, his brother Rhys, brothers Ben and Thomas Enoka, Tane Mumu, Pita Rona and Liam Twigden, all part of Sorenson’s 20-man World Cup training squad, along with Pettett.

Pettett, Cole Evans, Ben Enoka, Mumu, and 2019 Black Sox squad members Wayne Laulu and Jerome Raemaki helped the New Yok Gremlins win the Amateur Softball Association (ASA) national title in South Bend, Indiana last week.

Sorenson is monitoring the United States players form through live stream coverage and Black Sox assistant-coach Patrick Shannon is there, playing for one of the teams.“

The guys back home have been training really hard over the winter months and are looking in good shape,’’ Sorenson said. “The guys in the States are expected to continue their training programmes over there. Everyone will be tested later and we’ll only pick players who meet our fitness standards.’’

Florida State Athletics Black Sox softball great Travis Wilson, now an assistant coach at Florida State University, has been elected to the ISC softball Hall of Fame.

Meanwhile, former Black Sox world champions Travis Wilson and Rhys Casley have been inducted into the ISC Hall of Fame.

Wilson was a gold medallist at the 1996 world championships before beginning an eight-year career in professional baseball. He returned to play for the Black Sox at the 2009 world championships and is now an assistant softball coach at Florida State University.

He was a member of an elite group of players selected to five or more First ISC All World teams.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Black Sox captain Rhys Casley after hitting a home run to clinch the 2013 world championships final win over Venezuela.

Casley captained the Black Sox to the 2013 world title in Auckland, hitting a three-run home run in the final, his last game for New Zealand before an injury-enforced retirement.

He was a two-time ISC champion, a three-time All World selection and twice won the top batter award, in 2004 and 2011. Casley is at the 2022 ISC tournament in Moline as a New York Gremlins coaching assistant.

Brad Rona, a four-time Black Sox world champion, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame next year. Rona was a seven-time ISC All World selection, a five-time champion and the 2016 ISC world tournament MVP.