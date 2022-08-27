Young Kiwi Kayden Milne whitewashed in quarterfinal after shock win at NZ Darts Masters

Christchurch’s Kayden Milne couldn’t repeat another shock win in the NZ Darts Masters and lost his quarterfinal 6-0 to England’s Michael “Bully Boy” Smith on Saturday.

Milne stunned English professional Fallon Sherrock in the opening round on Friday, winning 6-5 in the best of 11 legs.

But the 22-year-old was no match for the No 3 seed Smith in Hamilton, whose three-dart average was consistently more than 100. Milne’s was less than 80.

The Claudelands Arena crowd roared to welcome the only Kiwi quarterfinalist on to the stage, but it was soon quiet once the heavily favoured Smith shot towards the last four.

Milne hit one 180 to raise the roof, but Smith threw four and finished with a checkout percentage of more than 46%.

In six legs, Milne had just one checkout attempt (double 20) but he was way too high.

In Saturday’s opening quarterfinals, Belgian No 1 seed Dimitri Van den Bergh beat England’s Joe Cullen 6-5 and Welshman Gerwyn Price defeated England’s James Wade 6-2.

World No 1 Dutchman Michael van Gerwen, the defending champion and No 2 seed, lost 6-3 to Welshman Jonny Clayton.

Smith, the runner-up at last year’s world championships, was drawn with Clayton in the semifinals, as was Van den Bergh against Price.