24 hours straight squash coaching, all for charity

Squash City coach Kevin Muir, on court with Bevan Treymane during a 24-hour squash coaching session in Invercargill as a fundraiser for the Southland Charity Hospital.

Kevin Muir’s decision to coach squash for 24 hours straight without any sleep was personal.

From 10am on Saturday through to 10am on Sunday morning Muir was at Squash City in Invercargill coaching squash.

He took on the challenge as a fundraiser for the Southland Charity Hospital.

Muir said he has had five people close to him in recent months diagnosed with cancer. Three are terminal.

He wanted to do something.

“I said, ‘why don’t we coach for 24 hours’ and everyone said, ‘you’re crazy’.”

Muir was nervous about the pain of getting through the 24 hours with no sleep only to be reminded by his father that it was nothing compared to what those people tackling cancer had to deal with.

Apart from a few small food and toilet breaks Muir was on court coaching for the entire 24 hours.

“We had [coaching] time slots every half an hour. Some people took an hour, some people took half an hour

“My back went in the middle of the night, and then it was just grind it out to the finish line.”

Many of the club’s junior players were with him for most of the night playing.

While the exact figure hasn’t been finalised Muir expected they would have fund-raised over $5000. Muir plans to now organise a function to tie in with his 50th birthday to raise even more funds for the Charity Hospital.