NZ Rugby not as ruthless as other sports when it comes to sacking under-achieving coaches

NZ Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson has stood by Ian Foster as All Blacks coach despite a disappointing run of results.

ANALYSIS: Strap yourself onto the crazy coaching carousel and reflect that one English football club has had six managers in the three years since Ian Foster became All Blacks coach.

New Zealand Rugby’s stubborn clinging to the under-fire Foster is in stark contrast to the revolving door policy in most professional sports.

Just this week English Premier League club Bournemouth sacked manager Scott Parker four games into the new campaign.

Parker was shown the door after a 9-0 thrashing by Liverpool, whose manager, Jurgen Klopp, described his counterpart’s axing as a “really harsh’’ move by nervous owners.

Football clubs around the world tend to be trigger-happy, while a 2018 study showed NBA basketball teams turned over coaches every 2.4 seasons in the previous decade.

Three NRL clubs have unloaded coaches this season with Warriors replacing Nathan Brown with Stacey Jones.

Four NBA teams will open the new season in October with new coaches.

Foster - who has presided over six All Blacks defeats in the last eight tests - has a 62.9% wins ratio record which would start to make bosses nervous in other global sports.

Yet NZ Rugby has only once replaced an All Blacks coach between same-season campaigns, back in 2001 when John Mitchell took over after Wayne Smith invited the national body to make the role contestable.

Foster, in 2022, has lost a home series to Ireland, seen his side slump to their biggest defeat to South Africa for 94 years, rebound with an outstanding win at Ellis Park and suffer a first-ever home defeat to Argentina.

Yet he remains in the job.

NZR’s fealty is admirable in many respects - an employer showing faith in a key worker.

It’s also not out of step with rugby’s conservative tradition.

RUGBY

Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images Allister Coetzee, pictured in 2017, was sacked as Springboks coach in 2018.

Rugby clubs and national bodies tend to lower the axe off-season. Under-performing coaches often see the writing on the wall and step down before being fired. Others agree to leave “by mutual consent’’ (often a euphemism for a sacking and negotiated settlement).

The Springboks don’t have the All Blacks’ high tolerance for under-performing coaches.

Ian McIntosh was sacked in mid-1994 after a series defeat to the All Blacks in New Zealand.

Carel du Plessis was fired in 1997 with a 37% win-loss record.

Allister Coetzee had his contract terminated two years early in February 2018 after winning just 11 of 25 tests. Rassie Erasmus, South Africa Rugby’s high performance chief then led the Springboks to the 2019 Rugby World Cup title.

Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images France coach Guy Noves was sacked soon after this 2017 press conference appearance to promote the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

France never sacked a coach until 2017 when the French Federation lost patience with Guy Noves after seven wins from 21 games despite winning nine French titles and four European Cups in a 12-year stay at Toulouse.

Ireland used to also get antsy. Ex-All Blacks hooker Warren Gatland was jettisoned after a 40-29 loss to the All Blacks in John Mitchell’s first test in charge in 2001.

Declan Kidney was given the old Garryowen after a record 60-0 loss to the All Blacks in 2012, following a Six Nations defeat to Italy.

Wales sacked Gareth Jenkins (six wins in 20 tests) in 2007 after they failed to qualify for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals. In came Gatland for a 13-season stay, heralding a period of stability after a tumultuous decade which saw Graham Henry (1998-2002) leave “by mutual consent’’ after early success before Six Nations struggles.

Rugby clubs worldwide tend to give coaches more time and jilted coaches often get a second chance. Henry won a World Cup with the All Blacks after leaving Wales.

Most English Premiership coaches were in charge in 2019 when Foster took the All Blacks.

France’s multi-millionaire club owners generally demand bang for their euro, but are reluctant to pull the pin during a Top 14 campaign. Two clubs did lower the boom in 2020-21. Agen let Christophe Laussucq go after a 71-5 loss to Bordeaux-Begles in November 2020, but it would be another 10 months before the club snapped a 34-game 608-day losing streak. Pau said au reviour to Nicolas Godignon and Frederick Manca in December 2020.

In the United Rugby Championship - featuring European clubs and four South African sides - two coaches were given the order of the boot in 2022. Italy’s Zebre Parma ended Irishman Michael Bradley’s five-year stay last January while Glasgow Warriors sacked Dave Rennie’s replacement, Danny Wilson, after a 76-14 loss to Leinster.

The All Blacks were hailed as the poster boys of succession planning after Graham Henry won the World Cup in 2011 and then handed over to assistant Steve Hansen, who retained the title in 2015. It hasn’t worked as well - yet - since Foster over from old boss Hansen.

But the policy has been a hit at Leinster where Leo Cullen has been director of rugby since 2015, a year after locking his last scrum. The Dublin-based outfit has since won four league titles and the 2018 European Champions Cup.

Exeter and Saracens, two of England’s most successful clubs, have had Rob Baxter and Mark McCall in charge since 2009 and 2010, respectively, so maybe there’s something to be said for continuity.

FOOTBALL

Marc Atkins/Getty Images Jurgen Klopp, pictured with the FA Community Shield, has been Liverpool manager since 2015.

Lawyers, agents and real estate brokers tend to prosper most when new football coaches are appointed.

The turnover rate is dizzyingly high around the world’s top leagues.

Jurgen Klopp is the EPL’s longest-serving coach, having been appointed in 2015.

Watford - relegated to the second tier this year - have had six head coaches (and a caretaker) in the time Foster’s been with the All Blacks.

The Hornets’ sacked gaffers include Claudio Ranieri, who led Leicester City to the 2016 EPL title, but has been fired nine times by teams in his native Italy, England, France, Greece and Spain. The ‘Tinkerman’ was marched out of Leicester just seven months after leading them to the title.

Michael Regan/Getty Images Claudio Ranieri was crowned by his Leicester City players after winning the English Premier League in 2016. He was sacked seven months later..

Ten EPL managers were sacked in 2021-2022, equalling the records set in 2013-14 and 2017-18, with Watford chewing through three.

Since 2019, Spurs and Manchester United are among clubs to have had three managers.

Big names aren’t immune from the boot. The ‘Special One’, Jose Mourinho has been sacked by some of the world’s biggest clubs, including Chelsea (twice), Real Madrid, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

It’s a similar sorry scenario in Spain’s La Liga, Italy’s Serie A, Germany’s Bundesliga and France’s Ligue Un.

Ian Walton/AP Chelsea's head coach Thomas Tuchel(blue cap) argues with Tottenham's head coach Antonio Conte during a London derby.

Current Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was sacked by Borussia Dortmund in his native Germany and Paris Saint-Germain despite winning titles at both clubs.

Tuchel was joined in the jobless queue in 2020-21 by former France national team manager Raymond Domenech (Nantes) and World Cup champion player Patrick Vieira (Nice), who is now in charge at EPL club Crystal Palace.

Nine managers were sacked in Serie A in 2020-21, including Mauricio Sarri, who had led Juventus to a championship in the previous season.

There were 23 managerial changes in Italy in 2021-22, including three appointments at Genoa.

Seven Italian clubs have started the 2022-23 term with new managers in the dugout.

There were 11 sackings in Spain in 2021-22, including Ronald Koeman at Barcelona. He’s bouncing back, though, as manager-elect of his native Netherlands.

Even Australia’s A-League has had its own version of musical chairs. The Wellington Phoenix parted with Ricki Herbert (2013), Ernie Merrick (2016) and Darije Kalezic (2018) mid-season.

RUGBY LEAGUE

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Nathan Brown (L) pictured with Dragons coach Anthony Griffin before being replaced as Warriors coach in 2022.

The Warriors have sacked five coaches mid-season in their 27-year existence - John Monie (1997), Brian McClennan (2012), Matthew Elliott (2014) and Stephen Kearney (2020) while Nathan Brown was replaced this year after telling the club he wouldn’t move to Auckland in 2023. Four more Warriors gaffers were let go in an off-season.

Since Foster’s had the All Blacks job, the Warriors have had four rumps in the hot seat - Kearney, Todd Payten, Nathan Brown and Stacey Jones in charge and will soon have a fifth, Andrew Webster for 2023.

Already this year, Trent Barrett has been sacked by the Bulldogs and Michael Maguire by Wests Tigers, although Maguire will still coach the Kiwis at the World Cup in October.

Jason McCawley/Getty Images Michael Maguire lost his job at Wests Tigers in 2022 but remains Kiwis head coach.

Sharks boss John Morris was ousted in 2021 and Kearney (Warriors), Paul McGregor (Dragons) and Paul Green (Cowboys) lost their jobs in 2020.

Green died suddenly at home in Brisbane in August, prompting a call this week from Trent Robinson, the Roosters’ head coach since 2013, for an independent body to support current and former NRL coaches. He has spoken out about the pressure coaches face to achieve results.

NBA BASKETBALL

Ronald Cortes/Getty Images Gregg Popovich (C), the San Antonio Spurs’ coach since 1996, is a rarity in the NBA where teams replace their coachs every 2.4 seasons, on average.

Gregg Popovich - about to tip off in his 26th season at the San Antonio Spurs- is the exception rather than the rule among NBA coaches – the 73-year-old’s been in south Texas since 1996.

A survey in 2018, by Kip Wright on onlinegambling.ca, showed NBA clubs replace their coaches every 2.4 seasons over the previous 10 years.

In 2019-20 - Foster’s first year with the All Blacks - the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets fired coaches.

Nine of the 30 NBA clubs had new coaches in 2020-21 and there were a further eight changes in 201-22 when some coaches were sacked and others “mutually agreed to part ways, in NBA parlance.

Four teams, the Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz have made coaching changes for 2022-23. The Kings have had three coaches since last November, sacking Luke Walton and then replacing interim coach Alvin Gentry with Mike Brown, who was fired by the Lakers after five games in 2012-13.

It’s rare for the NBA to go through a full season without a coaching casualty. At least one coach was sacked every year for 46 years through to 2016, according to the wearebasket.net website. No-one was fired in 2016-17, but Earl Watson was cast out by the Phoenix Suns after three games in 2017-18.

The NBA’s record for the fastest sacking is 51-years-old. Dolph Schayes was marched by the Buffalo Braves after a first-round loss in 1971.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

John Selkirk/Stuff Former Major League baseballer Chris Woodward (L), pjictued at a 2012 coaching clinic in Auckland, was sacked as manager of the Texas Rangers in August 2022.

Long gone are the days of Connie Mack, who coached the Philadelphia Athletics for 50 years, the entire first half of the 20th century.

MLB clubs switched skippers (as managers are called there) on average every 3.1 seasons from 2008-18.

Ten new coaches were ushered in for 2020. But former New Zealand Diamondblacks assistant Ron Roenicke, lasted just one season at the Boston Red Sox before being sacked to make way for Alex Cora, who had stood aside the previous year for his role in a stealing signals scandal while with Houston in the Astros’ 2017 championship season.

Only four new coaches were on board for the NBA’s first ‘play ball’ in 2021 and four more in 2022.

There were no in-season sackings in 2020 and 2021 but four managers have exited early in 2022, among them the Texas Rangers’ Chris Woodward, head coach of the New Zealand Diamondblacks at the 2016 World Baseball Classic qualifiers.

Cleveland’s Terry Francona has been in his job since 2012, the current MLB record.

NFL

Jae C. Hong/AP Urban Meyer became the NFL coach in 43 years to be sacked in the first season at club when jettisoned by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021.

Thirty-two teams will be gunning for the Super Bowl in 2022. Ten will have new coaches. Seven coaches were fired at the end of 2021.

Two coaches were made to walk the plank during the 2021 regular season, including the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Urban Meyer, the first coach fired in a maiden season since 1978. He had had two wins and 11 losses in his first NFL campaign.

Seven coaching switches were made in the 2021 pre-season, compared with five in 2020 and three during the term.

NFL clubs averaged a coaching change every 3.4 seasons from 2008 to 2018.

The New England Patriots’ six-time Super Bowl winner Bill Belichick has the longest tenure among current NFL coaches, dating back to 2000.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper with the NHL’s Stanley Cup in 2021.

Eight clubs - 25 per cent of the 32-strong competition - had new coaches at the start of the 2019-20 ice hockey season and another eight fired coaches during the competition.

The corresponding figures were six and three in 2020-21 and six and seven in 2021-22.

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s Jon Cooper - in charge since 2013 - is the NHL’s longest-serving coach.

NHL coaches turned over their coaches every 2.6 seasons between 2008-18.

CONCLUSION

So what does all this prove?

Only that other professional sports entities - many of them with far greater turnovers than the NZ Rugby’s $189 million - are only too ready to change their coaches if their success, reputation and merchandising revenue are in peril.

Payouts to sacked coaches never seem an issue – Jose Mourinho has reportedly reaped around $140 million in severance pay from former clubs

Perhaps rugby, in a nod to its relatively recent amateur era, is more forgiving and more gentle than other codes.

Foster can at least take some solace that his 62.9% record is better than most of the coaches ushered off stage in other sports.