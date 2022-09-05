Tim Price on podium at Burghley

World No 2 Tim Price and Vitali have placed third at the Burghley Horse Trials in Britain.

Price’s wife Jonelle and her 19-year-old superstar mare Classic Moet were fourth.

Both combinations shone throughout the competition, with Tim and Vitali posting a 21.3 dressage mark before adding a few time penalties in a very challenging cross-country. Three dropped rails in the showjumping on Monday (NZT) cost them dearly as they finished on a score of 38.5.

Tim said the showjumping phase was something they would continue to work on, but the horse was “super” at dressage and “fantastic” on the cross-country.

READ MORE:

* 'Unfinished business': Kiwi equestrians desperate to atone at Tokyo Olympics

* Kiwi equestrian star Tim Price defends wife Jonelle's trophy at trials event in Germany

* Prices right again, nightmare for Blyth Tait at World Equestrian Games



“I have faith he will come through and improve,” he said. “This is his first time at Burghley and he has proved to me he is worthy. Now we will just go and fine-tune it. It is all about experience”

World No 5 Jonelle shot up the leaderboard in the cross-country as the only combination in the field to come home clear and inside time. But they dropped two rails in the show jumping.

Jonelle would have liked to have been on the podium but says to pick up another top five Five Star result was brilliant.

“Particularly at her ripe age,” Jonelle said of Classic Moet. “The highlight was posting the only clear round inside time on the cross-country and was a real tribute to her cross-country prowess.”

The event was won by Piggy March (GBR) aboard Vanir Kamira on 27 penalty points, with Tom Jackson (GBR) and Capels Hollow Drift second on 32.5.