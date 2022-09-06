Paul Coll suffers shock loss to world No 44 in start to new squash season in Qatar

Paul Coll and Abdulla Mohd Al Tamimi contested this epic rally as the Kiwi was beaten by the world No 43 Qatari.

Kiwi squash star Paul Coll suffered a shock defeat to world No 44 Qatari Abdulla Mohd Al Tamimi to start the new PSA season.

Coll, the world No 2, lost in five games – 11-9, 9-11, 14-16, 11-9, 7-11 – in the second round of the Qatar Open Platinum PSA tournament in Doha on Monday (Tuesday NZ time).

The 30-year-old from Greymouth was back on the court after winning two gold medals in the singles and mixed doubles at last month’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

He was seeded second for the tournament but lost in 94 minutes in his first and only match of the Doha event against the Qatari No 1.

Al Tamimi will play England’s George Parker in the next round.

“That’s by far [the result of my career],” he said.

“I’ve been very close before against the top guys. I always have a lead, I managed to choke it then.

“I tried not to think about it at all. I was cramping from game three to the fifth in my fingers, I tried not to show it to Paul.

“I was waiting for the opportunities to go for the shots and when it’s there, that’s the way to beat Paul. I can’t be negative, I had to play my game at the right time and I’m happy with the win.

“I love to play at home. I like to show the young kids here, who come to watch, that nothing is impossible.”

Coll was the runner-up last year in Doha after losing the final to Peruvian Diego Elias.