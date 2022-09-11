Athletics NZ leadership under further pressure as conflict of interest claims among senior officials emerge

Athletics New Zealand High Performance Director Scott Newman speaks during the New Zealand Commonwealth Games Athletics team announcement in May.

The fall-out from the Athletics New Zealand Commonwealth Games selection saga continues, with questions surfacing over conflicts of interest among senior officials.

Athletics NZ’s leadership, already facing heat for overlooking athlete concerns about the “disproportionately tough” selection standards for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, is now facing further scrutiny over its recruitment processes for key high performance and selector roles.

There appears growing disquiet in the athletics community about athlete manager Scott Newman also occupying the role of high performance director – a double-up one insider claims is a “clear conflict of interest”. It is understood Newman manages the interests of shot put great Tom Walsh and pole vault star Eliza McCartney​.

Adding to the murkiness, Newman’s long-time business partner, former cricketer Stephen Brown, was last year appointed as Athletics NZ’s convenor of selectors.

A high-profile member of the athletics community, who asked to remain anonymous to protect their position in the sport, has questioned the appropriateness of having a high performance director and selector with a “vested interest” in certain athletes.

“It is a clear conflict of interest, and to me, it’s an absolutely untenable position for Athletics NZ to be in” the source said.

“Two of the most influential people in that organisation with respect to selections also manage the affairs of individual athletes. It is mind-boggling to me that no one has questioned that.”

Michael Steele/Getty Images Scott Newman manages Olympic pole vaulter Eliza McCartney, who has not competed internationally since 2018 due to a string of injury battles.

There is no suggestion that selections for major events have been unduly influenced by the pair’s business interests. However, the source pointed out the “perception of fairness” is important.

“I think where it also gets a bit cloudy is when it comes to divvying up funding and who is influencing those decisions.”

Newman declined to comment about his dual roles, referring Stuff to Athletics NZ chief executive Peter Pfitzinger​.

In a series of emailed responses, Pfitzinger confirmed the organisation is aware of Newman’s athlete manager role.

“I am absolutely confident our processes and transparency at Athletics New Zealand are as they should be. Any conflicts of interests – perceived or actual – are raised early and addressed in a suitable manner through our protocols,” he wrote.

Pfitzinger added that Newman stands down from resourcing decisions regarding any athletes for whom he serves as athlete manager, and the high performance director does not sit on the selection panel.

“The athletes in our high performance programme must meet criteria agreed with [High Performance Sport NZ] to receive [Tailored Athlete Pathway Support] funding. Athletics NZ cannot change those funding levels. Athletics NZ provides additional support towards an athletes’ agreed annual campaign plan. Athlete Support Manager Kat Austin makes the allocations for each athlete.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Athletics New Zealand CEO Peter Pfitzinger.

One athlete, who did not wish to comment on the record for fear it would harm his selection chances pointed out to Stuff that even if Newman is removed from resourcing decisions, he still works day-in, day-out alongside those that are making the calls.

Another source familiar with the inner workings of Athletics NZ believes the organisation has “quite a problematic shoulder-tapping culture” when it comes to staff recruitment.

He questioned why the high performance director role was not advertised externally following the departure of the highly regarded Scott Goodman in January this year. Newman, who served as chief executive of Athletics NZ from 2007-2014, returned to the organisation in 2017 as coach performance manager but stepped into the breach when Goodman resigned.

In announcing the move, the national body said Newman had been appointed until November 2022 to provide “stability and continuity to our HP programme during a critical year”, which included the World Athletics Championships and Birmingham Commonwealth Games. The press release also stated Newman had taken on much of the leadership of the programme for part of the Tokyo Olympic cycle while Goodman focused on coaching Dame Valerie Adams.

Sources point to the appointment of Newman’s business associate as convenor of selectors as a further example of questionable recruitment practises. Companies Office records reveal Newman and Brown are joint directors and shareholders of The Long Run, an athlete and event management company. This weekend’s V8 Supercars round in Pukekohe is among the stable of events the company is involved with running.

Pfitzinger stressed Newman was not involved in the appointment of Brown, and the pair’s business connections were declared by Brown during the submission and interview process. Pfitzinger said the appointment panel consisted of himself and two board members.

However, Brown’s appointment appears at odds with High Performance Sport NZ’s guidelines.

According to the government agency’s guidance notes on selection, one of the key attributes of a selector is “independence from the athletes being considered for selection”, alongside avoiding conflicts of interest.

The guidelines were developed to assist national sports organisations to have “a fair, robust and transparent selection process, which can withstand the scrutiny of any appeal”.

“We understand the importance of avoiding potential conflicts of interest and believe that Stephen is suitably independent in making selection decisions,” said Pfitzinger.

Athletics NZ’s own press release announcing the appointment of Brown noted he had previously managed Walsh.

Brown could not be contacted to clarify his involvement with the athletes.