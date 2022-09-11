Peter Burling blasts Tom Slingbsy as NZ dominate SailGP again

A deadly fast New Zealand were in the thick of the action at SailGP in St Tropez.

New Zealand skipper Peter Burling blasted Australian rival Tom Slingby as the Kiwis survived to lead one of the wildest days seen on a SailGP racecourse in St Tropez on Sunday (NZT).

The championship speed record was broken twice in the space of three races on the opening day of the French leg of the global league sailed in 50 foot foiling catamarans.

Ben Ainslie’s Great Britain SailGP Team hit 99.02 km/h in the day’s first race, before the French team led by Quentin Delapierre recorded a stunning 99.94 km/h in the last race of the day to set a new record for the league.

When the dust had settled on an enthralling day on the water, New Zealand came out on top winning two of the day’s three races.

A resurgent United States team excelled in the challenging conditions with Jimmy Spithill ending the day in second place. A dogfight looms to take the final place in the event final tomorrow with just two points separating third-placed Australia from fifth-placed Great Britain, with home team France nestled in between.

But it was the end of the first race of the day that proved contentious, with Australia’s reaction to a bold manoeuver by the New Zealand team seeing them crash down just short of the line when leading and then overtaken by four boats.

Australia suffered damage in the incident, leaving Slingsby fuming but Burling was unrepentant.

New Zealand driver Peter Burling defended his team’s actions after the race and criticised the conduct of series leader Tom Slingsby after the incident.

Bob Martin Canada struggle for control during a windy SailGP day in France.

Burling said: “We were overlapped for a very long time and they were closing down to us so we were fully within our rights to do what we were doing. It was exactly the same situation with Canada and they got out of the way.

“I think as drivers we might need to pitch in for some anger management lessons for Tom, I think it’s out of line, the swear words he was saying afterwards on our race management channel.”

Slingsby said the work of the shore and tech teams to repair his boat after the crash in between race one and two was remarkable, but was heavily critical of New Zealand.

“All of this damage over something so stupid. We would have happily given the position and now we have all this damage because Peter Burling wanted one extra point. It’s ridiculous.” Slingsby said:

“To me, Pete just coming up at us like that is just unsafe, we are just trying to finish the race here, I just don’t think what he did is worth it for one point, but no doubt he has a different opinion he’s always had a pretty warped view so would be interesting to hear him explain it.”

Australia was not alone in requiring a pitlane-style fix for their F50, with Great Britain also sustaining significant damage which forced a delayed start to race three. And while there were no major repairs required on Amokura, New Zealand star Blair Tuke said the Kiwis “didn’t quite come away unscathed,” with grinder Louis Sinclair sustaining an injury to his face during a nosedive onboard Amokura, ruling him out of the competition for the remainder of the weekend.

“When the conditions are right at the top end like they were today, you are trying to look after the boat and the people and the consequences are high when you get it wrong. It's great to come away with three strong races and get the boat back to base in good shape. Louis is being assessed now and we’re hoping it’s not too serious,” Tuke said.

Bob Martin France get airborne in St Tropez.

“It was an absolutely epic day and we found ourselves right in the fight in races one and two to finish with a first and a fourth [respectively]. That last race was a bit more simple: we had a great start then sailed the boat well around the track to finish first ahead of France and the USA.”

Outside of that rivalry it was a day to savour for Delapierre and the French team as it not only enjoyed setting the speed record but delighted the home fans with a second place finish in the day’s final race to put itself firmly in the mix for a second straight event final.

Delapierre said: “To be honest I don’t believe today, it was incredible, I’ve never seen anything like it, SailGP keeps pushing the limits in every Grand Prix, it’s fantastic.

“Breaking the record is super cool, it’s so good for the confidence of the team, our mindset, and our morale for the weekend.”

However, SailGP CEO Sir Russell Coutts predicted the boats will go even faster in the very near future.

Coutts said: "I think that's probably the limit for the current configuration but once we get the new foils and, even more importantly, the new rudders, then we will be able to go significantly faster and I think we'll see speeds of possibly 110 km/h."