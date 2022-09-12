Jimmy Spithill's breakthrough SailGP win at NZ's expense

Jimmy Spithill has halted New Zealand’s march in the SailGP global league.

After back-to-back victories, Peter Burling’s Kiwi outfit had to settle for second in St Tropez as Spithill finally earned his maiden regatta win in these 50-foot foiling catamarans. Ben Ainslie’s British team were third.

With Australia again missing out on the podium race, New Zealand’s effort was still good enough to see them just one point behind Tom Slingby’s Aussies after five events with the European leg drawing towards a close.

Sky Sport Tensions rise in high-speed incident in St Tropez.

In a huge contrast in conditions in St Tropez, light winds dominated the final day and Spithill impressed on a boat that has been struggling.

After the United States team prevailed in the opening fleet race of the day, race five was abandoned as the boats failed to make the race time limit, and the decision was made to go straight to the final podium race instead of the Super Sunday format that was planned.

New Zealand copped a penalty for an early start in the podium race and managed to fight back but couldn’t haul in the US.

“It was definitely not good to get OCS (on course side) - everyone knows how important it is in those finals to lead at mark one. We spent a lot of time trying to get rid of the penalty after that, which was a little bit frustrating,” Burling said.

Spithill’s win revives what had to this point been a deeply troubled season for the United States team, with this event marking the first appearance in an event final.

“It’s fantastic to get that first win, it’s been a long time coming, but it was just an incredible team effort this weekend, and it’s great to be on the board at last,” Spithill said.

“We have just been working really, really hard since the beginning of this season. We backed ourselves, we knew we would get there, we just needed to keep learning the lessons and not worry too much about what was said outside the team.”

Bob Martin USA and New Zealand were at the front of a thrilling podium SailGP race in St Tropez.

The impact on the championship standings for the United States might not be as strong as hoped as Spithill picked up four season penalty points for an incident with Quentin Delapierre’s French team in race five.

Burling was reasonably content to have a third straight event final as their momentum continued.

“I think the competition has always been super tight, but now to make it three finals in a row for us is fantastic given how close everything is,” Burling said.

“It’s good to see Jimmy back in the mix, he’s a great competitor and it’s great for the league to have the US back in it.

“As a group we’re really proud. We’re really happy with the way we sailed yesterday, getting a couple of wins on the board. Pretty happy with the way we sailed the first race today. That second one got abandoned - it wasn’t our finest hour, but we were happy with the way we performed in the final.”

After missing the event entirely in Copenhagen after training mishaps, Ainslie returned to form and made it into his third final of the season.

“We have a great team here, it’s come through a lot of adversity one way or another these past few events and these past few seasons, but we just keep digging in. We know we have the capability not just to win events but win this whole thing outright,” Ainslie said.

Switzerland suffered a two season point penalty for an incident in pre-event training with the United States which dropped them to the bottom of the leader board.

The European leg of the championship concludes in two weeks’ time at Cadiz in Spain.

SAILGP SEASON 3 STANDINGS (after 5 of 11 events)

1 Australia 42 points, 2 New Zealand 41, 3 Gt Britain 34, 4 Denmark 33, 5 France 31, 6 Canada 29, 7 United States 25, 8 Spain 15, 9 Switzerland 12.