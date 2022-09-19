Tim Price leads NZ to double bronze at world eventing champs

New Zealand made the podium for a bronze medal at the FEI World Eventing Championships in Italy.

Tim Price anchored New Zealand to a double bronze finish at the FEI World Eventing Championships in Italy.

Price claimed third riding Falco in the individual event at Pratoni del Vivaro near Rome on Monday (NZT) and his podium effort there helped lift New Zealand to bronze in the team event.

The result also confirmed New Zealand a team place for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

It came right down to the last four rounds of the showjumping where British world No1 Oliver Townend and Ballaghmor Class dropped four fences to send his team to 0.2 points behind New Zealand who finished just 0.4 behind silver medal winners the United States. Germany won the gold.

In the individual battle, leader Michael Jung (GER) and fischerChipmunk FRH dropped two rails to slip to fourth, giving the win to Yasmin Ingham (GBR) and Banzai du Loir on 23.2 penalty points.

Price finished on his dressage score of 26.2 for third.

Of the other Kiwis, Jonelle Price and McClaren were also all clean to finish 10th on 32.1.

Debutant Monica Spencer and Artist were 21st on 42.4, individual rider Amanda Pottinger and Just Kidding were 35th, and team rider Clarke Johnstone aboard Menlo Park 51st in a hugely competitive field.

“It has just been outstanding to creep on to the podium like that,” Price, the world No 3, said.

“It is just what we needed. I am super proud of everyone . . . we have all played our part in this.”

Falco had “tried his little heart out” today.

“What an amazing little horse he is turning into. It is a great day for New Zealand eventing,” Price said.

ESNZ general manager of high performance Jock Paget was ecstatic.

“You have to fight for every decimal point the whole way through and everyone did just that – whether it was for the medium trot or a turn before a fence ... they all did it,” Paget said.

“We knew we were an outside chance this morning, but that was one of the toughest showjumping courses I have ever seen. It was a good day to fight like hell. I am so proud of them all.”

The last medal won by New Zealand at the world champs was in 2010 at Kentucky when Clarke was on the team and Paget rode as an individual.

New Zealand backed that up with a bronze at the 2012 London Olympic Games where both Jonelle Price and Paget were on the team.