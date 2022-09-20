Tributes pour in for surf-skate prodigy Kalani David, dead at 24

Kalani David’s skills and travels saw him compete in the 2013 international Vans Bowl-a-rama at Waitangi Park, Wellington.

Tributes have poured in for Hawaiian surf-skate prodigy Kalani David who has died aged 24 after suffering a “massive seizure” while surfing.

David, who suffered a condition called Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, died last weekend while surfing in Costa Rica.

Eleven-time world surfing champion Kelly Slater posted: “Kalani was one of the most talented ever surfer/skaters on Earth, constantly pushing the limits every time he was on his feet.

“Condolences to the huge community of friends Kalani had coast to coast and across the globe.”

READ MORE:

* Four Taranaki teens named in junior surfing team for world champs

* Brother's tribute to man who died from brain aneurysm while surfing

* Dunedin surfer Chris Sinclair remembered as 'a hell of a top bloke'



At 14 David was a skating star on the Dew Tour’s Bowl Series. At the same age he was contesting surfing’s world junior championships in Bali.

He was an under-16 world surf champion, and he visited New Zealand, skating at a major contest in Wellington in 2013.

When asked about the decision to pursue skating or surfing as a career, he joked: “If it was life or death, and I had to choose skating or surfing, I’d choose death.”

David had suffered from multiple seizures in the past. These included a 2016 seizure that caused him to fall heavily while skateboarding at a park in California.

He also suffered a six-hour seizure while at home in Oahu in 2016 that nearly took his life.

Bronze medallist Sky Brown says she hopes more people will start skateboarding after watching the 2020 Olympics. Brown, 13, has become Great Britain's youngest medal winner at the Olympics breakin...

“There is an extra electrical pathway in the heart (that) can lead to periods of rapid heart rate,” David had explained his condition in the past.

He underwent heart surgery in early 2017.

Australia’s former world champion Mick Fanning paid tribute to David on Instagram, saying:

Mick Fanning paid tribute to David on Instagram: “Far out that’s heartbreaking.

“He was a great kid. That’s really sad. I remember him coming round to our Red Bull house in Hawaii as a 12-year-old and I was cooking a barbecue.

“Gave him some food and he automatically did the dishes without having to ask, but was classic at that age.

“He’d come check in most nights to see what was on for dinner, hoping it was another barbecue – ha ha always enjoyed chatting to him.”

“Oh man. Love you Kalani,” friend and noted extreme sports photographer Peter King said on his Instagram account.

“Only God knows His timing. Life isn’t easy. Always battling. Always Learning. Heartbreaking News.

“He had reconnected with family there and was having such a great time.

“I’ll always remember your stoke when we’d shoot, skate (and) surf and how much hope you had for your future.”