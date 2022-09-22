NZ adventure racers win world championships title in Paraguay

Team Avaya – four Kiwi adventure racers led by Nathan Fa'avae – have won a seventh world championship after enlisting Coast to Coast women’s champion Simone Maier.

The Kiwi quartet – clutching a New Zealand flag - crossed the finish line at the 2022 Adventure Racing World Championships in Tobati, Paraguay on Wednesday (Thursday NZ time).

Maier joined Fa’avae and his regular teammates, navigators Chris Forne and Stu Lynch at Expedicion Guarani.

A report on the Adventure Racing World Series website stated that the New Zealanders reclaimed the title they last won on Reunion Island in 2018.

Maier, from Wānaka, celebrated her 42nd birthday last February by winning her third Coast to Coast Longest Day title.

She came into the team as a late replacement after an injury to regular member Sophie Hart.

While Maier not raced with Fa’avae, Forne and Lynch before, although she knew them all.

“Simone has been amazing,’’ Fa’avae told the ARWS website. “She was in training and is a great athlete, but was not trained for an expedition race, so to step into this team so late was a big ask.”

Rob Howard/AR World Series New Zealand's Team Avaya after crossing the finish line in Tobati, Paraguay to win the 2022 Adventure Racing World Championship.

The 550km race began last Thursday in the Iguazu Falls region, testing teams’ mountain biking, trail running and trekking, river kayaking, rope and navigation skills.

Team Avaya had a stop due to a missed zip line and a two-hour penalty for forgetting their tracker, but were still too strong for their challengers.

Fa’avae, from Nelson, said it was a relief to win as the expectation on the team was high for the race contested by 53 teams from 18 countries.

Fa’avae, Forne and Lynch entered the race with over 20 world titles between them dating back to 2005.

They had been unable to compete internationally for the last two years and none of them had raced in Paraguay before.

The Kiwi team – which formerly raced as Seagate – won world crowns in 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 – the last five in a row.