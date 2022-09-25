World No 1 spot and title on the line for Paul Coll in Egyptian Open final

Paul Coll is through to the Egyptian Open final and could reclaim his World No 1 ranking with a win.

Paul Coll will square off with fierce rival Ali Farag for top spot in the world squash rankings and the Egyptian Open title.

The New Zealander overcame Peru’s Diego Elias in a five game semifinal thriller on Sunday (NZ time), setting up another final with Egypt’s Farag (Monday 7.15am NZT).

Coll prevailed in 81 minutes, winning 11-5, 7-11, 11-6, 5-11, 11-7 in front of the Great Pyramid of Giza.

A title won’t be the only thing on the line with World No 1 Farag and Coll, ranked second in the PSA rankings, battling it out for top spot.

READ MORE:

* Squash stars to descend on Tauranga for this year's New Zealand Open

* Paul Coll suffers shock loss to world No 44 in start to new squash season in Qatar

* New Zealand's top 10 performances at the Commonwealth Games ranked



"[A final] is almost a new tournament. It doesn't matter what's happened before, it's a final and everyone's going to be ready for it,” Coll said.

“I don't think it matters how hard your matches have been, it is a final and you have that extra push in you just to keep pushing to try and win the title.

PSA New Zealand's Paul Coll beat Peru's Diego Elias to progress to the Egyptian Open final.

“It's one more match, one more day. Ali and I have had a lot of finals. He's a very fair player and it's another enjoyable battle and that's what we play squash for, those clean enjoyable battles."

Coll eased into the lead as he pinned the passive Elias in the back a number of times in an 11-4 win in the first game. He then dropped the second as the South American became more aggressive, winning 11-7.

There was another turn of play in the third as Coll took advantage of errors from Elias to regain the lead with a comfortable 11-6 win.

The Peruvian came back once again in the fourth, with Elias hitting several winners on the way to an 11-5 win to take the match into a fifth game.

As the clock ticked past midnight local time, Elias opened up a 5-2 lead as he looked to inflict another painful defeat on his close friend. Coll fought his way back with an impressive run of points to go 7-5 up as Elias appeared to tire.

More mistakes came from the Peruvian's racquet as the final game wore on with Coll prevailing to make another final.