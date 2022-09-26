Peter Burling focused on 'long game' as NZ slump to sixth at Spain SailGP

New Zealand's boat in action at the Spain SailGP regatta in Cadiz.

Peter Burling was disappointed after his New Zealand SailGP team’s podium hopes were dashed at the Spain Sail Grand Prix.

The Kiwis finished eighth and seventh in qualifying fleet races at the fourth and final European event of the season, which cost them the points needed for a spot in the winner-takes-all final.

New Zealand finished sixth in the Spain Sail Grand Prix presented by NEAR and remains second in the Season 3 championship, now four points behind Australia.

It was all to play for on day two on Sunday (Monday NZ time), with only four points separating New Zealand from front-runners Australia and France. But light air and wavy conditions saw the Kiwis struggle to find consistency in both races, including dropping off the foils in race four to lose vital ground and eventually finish eighth.

In race five, two penalties cost the Kiwis, who eventually finished seventh behind Australia in sixth and Switzerland in fifth.

Quentin Delapierre’s French team were the big winners in Cadiz, taking their first event win after consistent performances on Saturday and Sunday. Making it into their second consecutive podium race, Jimmy Spithill’s American crew finished second, while defending SailGP champions Australia came in third.

SAILGP Peter Burling and Blair Tuke guiding the Kiwi SailGP boat. (File photo).

Burling, describing the day two conditions, said New Zealand “definitely really struggled to find some clean lanes and keep the boat going fast.”

But with the Kiwis in second, now four points behind Australia and five ahead of France in third, Burling said while they remain fully committed to playing the long game across a season with five events still to go.

“We took some risks and unfortunately those didn’t pay off, but we’re very much focused on being the best team we can be in this league at the end of the season, when it matters.

“It’s definitely a frustrating one but we have an amazing team around us and a lot to go back to review. This weekend gives that extra bit of motivation heading into the non-European leg of the season. We’re in an exciting place, with a lot of things to work on after each event,” Burling said.

He said it was “incredible to see another team [France] taking their first event win’’.

“I think that really shows you the level the fleet is going to.”

With the European leg of the Season 3 Championship now finished, Amokura will go back in the shed until the next event on November 12-13 in Dubai, a new event location for SailGP.