Defending US Open squash champion Mostafa Asal disqualified for hitting opponent in head

Defending US Open squash champion Mostafa Asal has been disqualified for an on-court incident that injured his opponent.

Lucas Serme was deemed to be showing signs of concussion and was unable to continue in the second-round match after being struck in the side of the head from a ball hit by Asal.

With the US Open being a knockout tournament, Asal’s hopes of defending his championship crown in Philadelphia are over.

At the time of the incident, Asal was up 2-0 and cruising to a likely victory in straight games, up 6-4 in the third.

He turned on a loose ball at the back of the court and then hit Serme – who was ducking – in the side of the head with the ball.

The match referee deemed it to be an opponent-inflicted injury caused accidentally by Asal.

That meant that Lucas was permitted 15 minutes to recover but when that expired, the match physio then deemed Serme unable to continue which under the rules, resulted in him being awarded the match.

Serme, who was taken to hospital for checks, was found to have suffered a perforated eardrum.

It was not yet known if Serme would be fit to play his thrid-round match against Marwan ElShorbagy.

There were no such dramas for the world No. 1, Kiwi Paul Coll, who cruised through his second-round contest after receiving a bye in the first round.

He beat Frenchman, Sebastien Bonmalais 11-3, 11-2, 11-6.

Coll will now face Indian Ramit Tandon in the third round.

Fellow Kiwi Joelle King is also safely through to the third round following a 61-minute marathon win over Egypt's Jana Shiha 11-5, 8-11, 8-11, 11-7,11-5.

King will take on Belgium’s Tinne Gilles in the third round.

Both Kiwis will play their third-round matches on Wednesday (NZT).