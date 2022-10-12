Watch: Team NZ land yacht hits 156kph in moderate breeze

Pilot Glenn Ashby senses there's much more to come if the wind cooperates.

Team New Zealand have clocked 156kph in moderate winds as practice runs for their wind powered land speed world record attempt in South Australia gather pace.

The America’s Cup champions were back on the salt bed of Lake Gairdner on Tuesday after surface conditions dried enough to get their radical 14m land yacht Horonuku in action again.

They made four runs testing new tyres and set-ups with their best effort of 156kph in a breeze of 15-18 knots pleasing pilot Glenn Ashby who believes there is plenty more to come from his craft.

EMIRATES TEAM NZ Team New Zealand's land yacht Horonuku is already reaching encouraging speeds for their wind powered land speed world record attempt in South Australia.

They need to break the 202.9kph mark set by Britain's Richard Jenkins in 2009 to claim the world record.

“The surface has really dried out quite a lot over the past two to three days.” Ashby said.

“We have made a couple of tyre changes, a couple of configuration changes and the plan for us to basically step up the speed and see how it is griping on the surface.

“Every day, every little learning is a great experience. We haven’t really pushed the speeds much over 150kph in this craft yet, so hopefully over the next few days we will get the opportunity with the weather.”

Ashby felt the modifications had been a big step forward, giving them confidence their record attempt was on track.

“The changes we made to the tyres and the grip have been incredible to the difference in the craft, so there are huge lessons there,” he said.

“Unfortunately the breeze didn't quite blow as much as we were hoping today but still managed to clock 156kkph. That’s the fastest run we have done to date. So there is plenty more in the tank, we just need a bit more breeze.

“We will keep chipping away at it.”

EVOLUTION OF WIND POWERED LAND SPEED RECORD

142.2kmh - Nord Embroden (US) 1976

152.7kmh - Bertrand Lambert (France) 1992

175.5kmh - Bob Schumacher (US) 1999

202.9kmh - Richard Jenkins (GB) 2009