Paul Coll set for heayvweight clash in United States Open squash quarterfinals

Paul Coll during his third round win over India's Ramit Tandon at the US Open squash tournament.

Men's squash No 1 Paul Coll has set up a fascinating quarterfinal clash with three-time US Open champion Mohamed ElShorbagy following an 11-3, 11-7, 11-5 victory over India's Ramit Tandon.

Coll, a semifinalist at the tournament in 2018, was superb in the opening game on Tuesday (Wednesday NZ time), particularly on the backhand side where he had full control over his opponent.

The second game was more competitive as Tandon was able to show some nice flicks to catch Coll out and put points on the board, but Coll was clinical when it mattered to pull away from the back end of the game.

The New Zealander made a flying start in the third, storming ahead to a 3-0 lead, and he didn't let up as he closed out the win to set up a 16th match-up with ElShorbagy on the PSA World Tour.

"We have a way we want to play on the court, I've got my coach here and we've had a lot of hits on the court," said Coll.

"We feel like we've worked out how the court plays and I wanted to go out there how I want to play the rest of the tournament.

“I started very well in the first game and I was very happy with that, he came at me in the second but I held him off well and finished well in the third."It was a great performance and I'm looking forward to a rest day and the quarterfinals."

Despite ElShorbagy holding a 10-5 lead overall on their head-to-head record,Coll has won four of their previous five meetings.

"It's going to be a battle, it always is with Mohamed, he's very experienced and it's going to be tough. Two of the last three have been over 100 minutes.

"Maybe the conditions are a bit colder here, so it might be a bit nicer, butI'm looking forward to it. He's obviously found some form, he's won two out of the first three tournaments, so it's a very tough quarter-final, but I'm looking forward to it and I'm excited.

"In between games it's great [to have coach Rob Owen in Philadelphia] but on our rest days and before our matches we're on court constantly working on stuff. I'm feeling the best I've ever felt on court having him here in my corner, my physio as well, and I'm having a great week."

The quarterfinal against ElShorbagy who will be playing in New Zealand next month at both the Nations Cup and New Zealand Open is set for Friday afternoon (New Zealand time).

King qualifies

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s Joelle King breezed through to the quarterfinals. of the US Open women’s tournament.

She beat 11th-ranked Tinne Gilis of Belgium – younger sister of Paul Coll’s partner Nele Gillis – 11-3, 11-5,11-5 in 26 minutes to reach the last-eight.

King will play third seed HaniaEl Hammamy (Egypt) or American Sabrina Sobhy in the quarterfinals on Friday (NZ time).