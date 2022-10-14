Gary Lawson has bowls suspension slashed by more than two thirds on appeal

Gary Lawson’s successful appeal has seen his 26-week suspension cut to just eight weeks.

Controversial bowler Gary Lawson has had his 26-week suspension for threatening behaviour drastically cut by 18 weeks on appeal, leaving the organisation who handed down the ban bitterly disappointed.

Bowls NZ’s judicial committee has slashed Lawson’s half-year suspension, issued from Bowls Canterbury, by more than two-thirds, all the way down to eight weeks.

A multiple national and former world champion, Lawson will now be back on the greens from November 1 following his successful appeal. He was originally sidelined until March 2023.

A three-person panel of Keith Berman (chair), Feona Sayles and Kay Goldsbury considered Lawson’s appeal before announcing the hugely discounted suspension on October 3, but are yet to reveal the reasons why.

READ MORE:

* Judicial panel to hear complaints against top bowler Gary Lawson after mediation fails

* Complaints against New Zealand bowls great Gary Lawson go to mediation

* Gary Lawson stood down from bowls for 'indecent language' on the green

* Bowls NZ starts Gary Lawson investigation; Grant Robertson and Sport NZ urge community to speak up following allegations

* Allegations of homophobia and sexism in the world of elite bowls



Lawson’s talents with a bowl in hand have never been up for discussion but he is almost as prominent with judicial boards as he is honours lists.

Back in June, Lawson was slapped with a 16-week suspension – that cost him a spot at this year’s Birmingham Commonwealth Games – for an incident of homophobic abuse that occurred at a competition in Christchurch in May 2021.

Lawson’s subsequent appeal to the Bowls NZ judicial committee was unsuccessful but when that suspension was made public, he threatened two people via text messages, a Canterbury Bowls judicial panel found.

Stuff understands threats were sent to the person whose complaint about homophobic abuse led to Lawson’s initial suspension, and to Stuff journalist Zoë George whose July 2021 investigation uncovered allegations of homophobia, sexism, threatening behaviour and abusive language by Lawson spanning more than 25 years.

Stuff has made multiple requests for the Bowls NZ judicial committee's written decision containing the reasons for the reduction on appeal, but as of Friday evening it had not been released.

Supplied Gary Lawson is awarded his third gold star for his 15th national title, at the bowls national fours championships in Mt Maunganui back in 2020.

Bowls New Zealand chief executive Mark Cameron said the sport’s judicial system relied on volunteers and the full written decision, that was due on Friday, was imminent.

Bowls Canterbury general manager Lorraine McLeod said her organisation respected and understood the process of the right to appeal, but is disappointed at the drastic reduction to the suspension.

McLeod said a slight trimming would have been somewhat palatable but not the 18-week deduction the appeal panel settled on.

“We are disappointed at the outcome of the appeal.”

Bowls Canterbury did consider an appeal of its own, to the Sports Tribunal, but it fell outside the Bowls NZ Judicial Regulation, meaning Lawson’s eight-week ban is final.

Stuff understands that the 20-week suspension for abusing the original complainant has been reduced to eight weeks and the six weeks for George’s complaint also stands, but is to be served concurrently.

Lawson’s homophobic outburst, followed by two separate instances of threatening behaviour could potentially raise questions for future national selection for the former Black Jack.

Cameron wouldn’t speak about specific individuals but said any player’s history in the game factors into selection as well as current performance and potential performance.

Lawson has not responded to Stuff’s request for comment.