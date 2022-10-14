Olivia Podmore's family waiting on 'vital piece of the puzzle' as frustrations mount over medical file delays

The family of Olivia Podmore say they are missing a “vital piece of the puzzle” in their search for answers over the elite cyclist’s death, as frustrations mount over delays of the release of medical records held by High Performance Sport NZ.

More than a year on from the Rio Olympian’s shock death in a suspected suicide, her family are still waiting for High Performance Sport NZ to hand over documents related to Podmore’s medical care during her time in Cycling NZ’s elite sprint squad.

After months of hold-ups, High Performance Sport NZ is now seeking a suppression order from the Coroner before it will release the records.

The application has been challenged by Podmore’s mother, Nienke Middleton.

The latest hold-up comes after more than a year of wrangling between the government agency and the family, with Middleton accusing officials of using “stalling tactics” to prevent the release of the documents.

Middleton says it is “heartbreaking” to be kept in the dark.

“[Getting the medical records] means that it can be a piece of the puzzle that we can understand. There’s still so much we don’t know and this will help us achieve some level of closure,” she said.

“Yes there might be some things in there that might be hard to read, but at least you know then what you’re dealing with, because right now all we have is unanswered questions.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff Olivia Podmore’s mother Nienke Middleton, pictured with her husband Chris in May 2022 after the release of an independent inquiry into Cycling NZ, says unanswered questions remain.

In a statement, Sport NZ chief executive Raelene Castle said the agency has an obligation to work within the requirements of the Coronial process.

“Olivia’s medical records have been requested by the Coroner as part of the inquiry into her death, and the Coroner has indicated that all information provided for the Coronial inquiry will most likely be suppressed,” said Castle.

“We have raised the family’s request for access to these records with the Coroner and we’re now waiting for the final decision around suppression. Once that decision has been made, we will provide the records to the family.”

It is understood High Performance Sport NZ applied for a suppression order in August, and the two parties have been waiting on a final ruling from the Coroner for more than a month.

But Middleton has accused High Performance Sport NZ of “hiding behind the Coronial process”, having put up “roadblock after roadblock” before even getting to this point. She points out that Podmore’s medical records from her private GP in Cambridge were released to the family within a matter of days of submitting the request.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Sport NZ boss Raelene Castle says she appreciates the delay is frustrating and upsetting for the family, but her organisation are obligated to work within the requirements of the Coronial process.

Middleton says they have been seeking the medical files since late last year, but were initially told they would have to wait until the agency carried out its own internal review of Podmore’s medical care.

The findings of that report, initially due at the end of last year, wasn’t finalised until mid-year, with the family receiving an executive summary in September.

Middleton says she was also asked to provide evidence that she was legally entitled to receive Podmore’s medical records.

PETER MEECHAM/STUFF Speaking in May 2022, after the conclusion of an inquiry into Cycling NZ, Nienke and Chris Middleton - Olivia Podmore's mother and stepfather - said they were hopeful of positive changes for athlete welfare in to the future.

“We’ve had to spend a lot of money on legal advice to get clarification on how the law sits around certain issues like privacy law and the Coronial process itself.

“It has cost a lot of time, money and emotional energy that we don’t actually have.”

“We just want answers. Why does everyone else get to know what happened to Liv, and not her own mother?”

Castle said only a handful of key medical personnel and the agency’s legal counsel have seen the medical records.

“We understand that this has been a long process and we appreciate that the delay is frustrating and upsetting for the family, who are still grieving the loss of their daughter. Our sympathies are, as always, with the family and we look forward to being able to resolve this as soon as possible.”

Coroner Luella Dunn opened an investigation into Podmore’s death in August 2021. It is yet to be determined whether a full inquest will be held.

The Ministry of Justice was unable to respond to Stuff enquiries before publication.