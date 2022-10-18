Tuatara sign one former Boston Red Sox player, in talks with another

Jonny Gomes is keen to come to New Zealand with his family this summer.

The Auckland Tuatara have signed former Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins short stop Tzu-Wei Lin and are in talks with former World Series winner Jonny Gomes.

Lin, a 28-year-old Taiwanese superstar has agreed to join the club for the upcoming Australian Baseball League season, which starts next month.

It’s not uncommon for former Major League Baseball players to join ABL clubs, but rare for someone to do so at Lin’s age, who’s so recently played at the top level, and he hopes his time with the Tuatara springboards him back into the MLB.

Lin played for the Red Sox between 2016 and 2020, before moving to the Twins last year.

He played just one game for them and spent this season with the New York Mets triple-A affiliate Syracuse Mets, where he struggled.

After being released in August, he joined the Long Island Ducks in Independent baseball.

John Cordes/Icon Sportswire Former Boston Red Sox infielder Tzu-Wei Lin hopes his season with the Tuatara will help him get back to the ‘show’.

“He was keen from day one and that’s why he went to play independent baseball, to get himself ready for relocating himself here,” Auckland Tuatara CEO Regan Wood said.

“He wanted to hit the ground running, with a view to showcase his skills and also get ready for the World Baseball Classic, which is in March, where he’ll be playing for Chinese Taipei.”

In 2012 the lefty received a US$2.05 million (NZ$3.6 million) signing bonus with the Red Sox - the largest bonus for a Taiwanese position player in history. He was part of the 2018 Red Sox team which won the World Series, although he did not play in the World Series.

Lin has played 102 games in the Majors and has a lifetime batting average of .223 and just one home run.

But he has hit for a high average in minor league baseball and Wood is confident he’s got a player who will make a big impact this season.

“I think we’ll be getting if not the best, one of the best players in the ABL,” he said.

“He’s 28 years old. He’s a couple of injuries, but anyone who can play short stop, second base, third base and in the outfield at that elite level, you’ve got to take the opportunity to grab someone like that.

“He’s also got a point to prove. We don’t need him to hit home runs, we want him to hit the ball hard and see what happens.

“He’s a very non selfish player, but he’ll be given a green light to do whatever he needs to do.”

Meanwhile, Regan confirmed that the club is in advanced talks with 13-year MLB veteran Gomes about joining the Tuatara for their upcoming campaign.

Gomes, 41, played 1203 games in the majors between 2003 and 2015 and was on the Red Sox team when they won the World Series in 2013.

He played for eight MLB clubs during his career, staying the longest with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Unlike Lin, Gomes coming to the Tuatara wouldn’t realistically be seen as a chance to return to the majors, but a great life experience for him and his family.

“Jonny is very keen to come down and he’s not asking for a whole lot, but we’re trying to make it financially work,” Wood said.

“He wants to come with his family, because they all want to experience New Zealand, but we need to sort out a house and then it becomes an expensive exercise.

“But he wants to be with Tuatara and we’ve got to figure out how we can make it work.”