$108m sports campus will be game changer for New Zealand sport

Jamie Tout says the Upper Hutt Campus of Innovation and Sport is world-class.

The Phoenix women’s team have the honour of being one of the first teams to use a world-class training facility in Upper Hutt.

The $108m NZ Campus of Innovation and Sport (NZCIS) is one of the most advanced training and research facilities in the world.

It is expected be fully finished by Christmas but is already providing a training base for Wellington Phoenix and Wellington Rugby​.

For the Phoenix women, the contrast with how the team trained last year could not be more stark. Covid forced the players to stay in Australia, where they were based in Wollongong.

Fullback Zoe McMeeken​ said it was not easy for the players and they are delighted to have such a flash new training base.

“This is just insane, comparing this to last season this is crazy.”

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Phoenix players McKenzie Barry and Marisa van der Meer✓​ warm up on a rowing machine at the NZ Campus of Innovation and Sport in Upper Hutt.

Located on the former site of the Central Institute of Technology in Trentham, the campus is the brainchild of developers Kevin Melville and Malcolm Gillies who purchased the site in 2016.

When finished, the 17-hectare sports hub will feature a 1000m² gym, an altitude and climate-controlled bike studio, cryotherapy facilities, indoor pools, a sports medicine laboratory, four outdoor fields, a huge indoor field and onsite accommodation for 360.

Athletes will be able to simulate riding the Tour of France, training at altitude and use an array of the latest technology to analyse their own performance and that of their team.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff NZCIS general manager Jamie Tout predicts the sports hub will be a game changer for sport in New Zealand.

NZCIS general manager Jamie Tout said what made it really unusual was that it was a shared facility.

Major sporting clubs around the world like Manchester United and the New York Giants have their own training facilities.

All going to plan, the Upper Hutt facility will one day be the base for all the professional sporting clubs in Wellington.

All Black trainer Nic Gill​ has been in touch and Tout said it was not unrealistic to think that the likes of Jordie Barrett, Sam Whitelock and Rieko Ioane would soon be training in Upper Hutt.

He has also been in contact with organisers of the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup and was hoping to attract two teams.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff The bike studio features 40 bikes worth $150,000. It is believed to be the biggest altitude and climate controlled bike studio in the world. Having so many bikes allows a team like the Hurricanes to train together.

Statistics provide an illustration of the technology behind the campus.

The indoor training ground has a 2,700sqm roof, there are 33kms of cabling, 206 cameras and more than 200 screens.

Teams can optimise their performance through smart technology integrated into the facility that captures player data, gamifies training regimes and provides immediate data-driven feedback for teams to implement.

A state-of-the-art body scanner provides information on muscle and fat ratios, and there are four indoor training and rehab pools. One of the pools even has a treadmill and another has a hoist.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Simon Gillespie from tech firm NTT, which installed 33 km of cabling. NTT has been involved with similar smart projects with Indy 500, Tour de France and the City of Las Vegas

Tout is justifiably proud of the facility and said a lot of planning went into the design, including extensive contact with overseas clubs like Paris Saint-Germain, Manly Sea Eagles and the New York Giants.

Changing facilities have been designed to cater for all and include changing facilities for athletes with babies.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Ava Pritchard is delighted to train in such an advanced facility.

The 200-plus screens are set up so the logos and sponsors of whichever that team is training automatically appear on the screens throughout the facility.

With so much data being collected, much of it containing valuable intellectual data about teams and individuals, security is a big issue.

Global tech giant NTT installed the video technology and will have two staff present putting all the data collected into formats that teams, individuals and coaches need.

Tout said there is nothing like it in New Zealand and he predicts it will be a game changer for New Zealand sport.