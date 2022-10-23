Nicole Murray captures scratch race gold at para world cycling championships

New Zealand's Nicole Murray, centre, celebrates her gold medal victory in the C5 scratch race.

Nicole Murray surprised even herself, capturing gold in the C5 scratch race on a double-medal winning day for New Zealand at the para cycling world championships.

Murray prevailed in the 10km scratch race in Paris, where 13 competitors raced simultaneously, using every ounce of speed and strategy to be the first to complete 40 laps.

Otorohanga’s Murray, who is a left-hand amputee following a childhood accident, had “never had a worthwhile placing” in a scratch race before. She explained that working with one of her role models contributed to the win.

“Crystal Lane-Wright (UK) and I stayed away from the bunch. We worked together really well. She’s someone I’ve always looked up to. To be able to do some race-winning moves with her is pretty incredible.”

Murray has been in the Paralympics New Zealand para cycling programme since 2015, competing at a variety of national and international competitions. She made her international debut in Rio de Janeiro at the 2018 UCI para cycling track world championships.

Murray’s success was soon followed up with a silver medal for para athlete Devon Briggs in the 1000m time trial. Briggs, 18, has never competed outside Oceania before this trip to Paris and was thrilled with winning a medal at his first world championships.

“I’m blown away. To come to my first ever world champs and medal is just amazing. The kilo was not a target event. I was not expecting to do as well as I did.”

Sarah Ellington (C2) qualified in third place for the individual pursuit, but lost out to Daniela Carolina Munevar Florez of Colombia in the final.

Anna Taylor (C4) came fourth in the 10km scratch race in an agonisingly close sprint finish.

Nick Blincoe (C4) just missed out on a top six placing in the time trial qualifiers, finishing seventh.

Racing continues on Monday with events for Briggs, Blincoe and Ellington, including the team sprint.