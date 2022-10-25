Black Sox greats' sons, ex-baseballer named for softball World Cup in Auckland

Reilly Makea is one of three sons of New Zealand softball greats selected for the Black Sox's 2022 World Cup squad.

A former professional baseball catcher will make his New Zealand Black Sox World Cup debut next month alongside the sons of two softball greats.

Pita Rona and Dante Makea-Matakatea are among seven World Cup rookies named on Tuesday by head coach Mark Sorenson for the tournament at Whakaata Māori Stadium in Albany, Auckland from November 26 to December 4.

Rona (North Harbour) is the son of Brad Rona while Wellington infielder Makea-Matakatea’s father is Thomas Makea.

Rona Sr and Makea – both four-time world champions – were on the Black Sox’s gold medal team the last time the world tournament was played at Albany in 2013.

Makea-Matakatea will play alongside his brother Reilly Makea, who is heading to his second World Cup.

The Tuatara’s Australian Baseball League catcher Te Wera Bishop will play for the Black Sox two months after turning out for the New Zealand Diamondblacks in the World Baseball Classic qualifiers in the United States.

Bishop was the MVP (most valuable player) at the National Fastpitch Championship last weekend, leading Wellington to the title with his power batting and elite catching skills.

1 NEWS This side finished a disappointing fourth in 2019 but hope to make up for it on home soil this year.

He represented the Black Sox before being signed to play baseball in the Boston Red Sox farm system but this will also be his World Cup debut.

His mother Betsy won a bronze medal at the 1986 women’s world championships and his father Les was a longtime Wellington representative.

The 16-strong Black Sox squad features four uncapped players - and three sets of brothers.

Captain Cole Evans, attending his fourth world championship, is joined for the first time by brother Rhys, an Auckland infielder.

Makea and Makea-Matakatea and Ben and Thomas Enoka are the other sibling sets. Ben Enoka will be playing at his sixth world championships since 2009 and Thomas his fourth for the Black Sox.

The seven first-time World Cup players are Rona, Bishop, Makea-Matakatea, Rhys Evans, Auckland outfielder Bradley Bennett, Hutt Valley infielder Tane Mumu and Dunedin-based Canterbury catcher Cameron Watts. Matakatea, Bennett, Mumu and Watts are the four uncapped players. Wellington’s Josh Pettett, a 2017 World Cup gold medallist and Auckland’s Daniel Chapman, who played at the last tournament in Prague, join Rona on the pitching staff, with Bishop and Watts the specialist catchers.

Watts lives and teaches in Dunedin and drives to Christchurch most weekends to play club softball. His older brother Ben, a Canterbury pitcher, was also in the training squad, but has missed out to Chapman, Pettett and Rona.

WBSC/PlayovTV Black Sox coach Mark Sorenson at the 2019 men's world softball championship. He has named his 2022 World Cup squad.

Cole Evans will captain the Black Sox at a World Cup for the first time.

Black Sox coach Mark Sorenson said Auckland outfielder Campbell Enoka was ruled out with a longterm hamstring injury.

“We are very excited about the group we have selected,’’ Sorenson said. “But there are some very good players that have missed this team, which made selecting the final group very difficult.

“It also highlights the quality of the talent pool that we have been working with over the last couple of years.”

The unluckiest players not to make the cut include Tyron Bartorillo - a three-time world champion with Australia and New Zealand (twice), Canterbury outfielder Jackson Watt and Wellington infielder Zac Boyd.

Bartorillo, 37, has missed out to younger rivals despite still impressing as a quality third base option and left-handed hitter while Watt, who went with Bartorillo to the 2019 World Cup, is an outfielder with a high on-base percentage and is also a left-handed pitching option. Boyd hit an automatic home run in the NFC final and is renowned for his baserunning speed.

Neither Bartorillo or Wayne Laulu – a gold medallist in 2013 and 2017 – were named in the training squad earlier this year but still performed well at the NFC.

Queensland-based pitcher Nik Hayes – a two-time gold medallist in 2013 and 2017 – who did not take part in the Black Sox trial or NFC has also missed the cut.

So has Zane van Lieshout, a catcher at the last two world tournaments and a gold medallist in 2017, who did return last week for the trials.

Hayes’ non-selection means outfielder Ben Enoka – the Black Sox’s best player of the last decade – is the only survivor from the 2013 gold medal team at Albany. It will be his sixth world tournament.

His brother, Thomas Enoka, will be attending his fifth. He pitched for Samoa in 2013 and this will be his fourth with the Black Sox.

Softball NZ Thomas Enoka, pictured at the 2019 world championships, is heading to his fourth World Cup with the Black Sox.

AT A GLANCE

The 2022 New Zealand Black Sox softball World Cup squad.

Pitchers: Daniel Chapman (Auckland), Josh Pettett (Wellington).

Pitcher-utility: Pita Rona (North Harbour).

Catchers: Te Wera Bishop (Wellington), Cam Watts* (Canterbury).

Infielders: Thomas Enoka (Auckland), Jerome Raemaki (Wellington), Joel Evans (Hutt Valley), Dante Makea-Matakatea* (Wellington), Cole Evans (Auckland, captain), Rhys Evans (Auckland), Tane Mumu* (Hutt Valley).

Outfielders: Ben Enoka (Auckland), Reilly Makea (Wellington), Bradley Bennett* (Auckland), Connor Peden (Auckland).

Head coach: Mark Sorenson. Assistant-coaches: Darryl Marino, Patrick Shannon. Manager: Casey Eden.

(* Denotes new caps)

Jason Gerbes/via Softball NZ Black Sox trial squad members Cole Evans (L), Ben Enoka, Daniel Chapman, Thomas Enoka and Pita Rona filming a softball World Cup video at Auckland's Rosedale Park.

World Cup selections

6th-Ben Enoka.

4th: Thomas Enoka, Joel Evans, Cole Evans, Pettett.

3rd: Raemaki.

2nd: Chapman, Makea, Peden.

1st: Rona, Bishop, Watts, Mumu, Matakatea, Bennett, Rhys Evans.