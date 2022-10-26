Te Wera Bishop's two-month transition from baseball's Diamondblacks to softball's Black Sox

Black Sox softball catcher Te Wera Bishop with his MVP award at the National Fastpitch Championships.

Dual diamond sports international Te Wera Bishop’s future with the Auckland Tuatara baseball team is “still up in the air’’ because “right now I’m focusing on’’ catching for the Black Sox at the men’s softball World Cup.

The Wellington roofer has been switching between both codes since signing for the Boston Red Sox baseball organisation as a 17-year-old in 2011 - a year after his Black Sox debut in Canberra.

He spent three years in baseball’s minor leagues with Red Sox and Milwaukee Brewers farm teams and also played in the Australian Baseball League for the Adelaide Bite before returning to softball with the Black Sox in 2014 and then joining the Tuatara in 2018.

Not many people have represented New Zealand in two different sports in the same year, but Bishop will achieve that accolade in the space of two months.

He represented the New Zealand Diamondblacks at the World Baseball Classic qualifiers in September , but returned to softball to impress Black Sox coach Mark Sorenson at the national trials before clinching the MVP award after guiding Wellington to the National Fastpitch Championship title.

Bishop was a clearcut choice for his first World Cup in Auckland from November 26 to December 4.

Sorenson said Bishop’s time in baseball had “really rounded him as an athlete, but also as a man’’.

Tania Chalmers/SMP Images/via Photosport Beau Te Wera Bishop at bat for the Auckland Tuatara in an Australian Baseball League game in Melbourne 2019.

Patrick Shannon, a Black Sox assistant-coach and former world champion catcher, has described Bishop in American football terms as “the quarterback behind the dish [home plate] - he controls the game”, Sorenson said.

Bishop said switching back to softball hadn’t been too difficult because of his long background in the sport.

1 NEWS This side finished a disappointing fourth in 2019 but hope to make up for it on home soil this year.

“I guess the transition is going as smoothly as it can get right now. It seems to be a lot easier for me this time than previously to go back and forward.”

Bishop, who was playing club softball before his Diamondblacks duty, felt the shift was a lot simpler for a catcher because the roles were so similar.

“The experience I’ve had in both sports really elevates what I am seeing and doing behind the dish.”

Anthea Stringer/Canterbury Softball Catcher Te Wera Bishop was the tournament MVP as Wellington won the National Fastpitch Championships men's softball title in Christchurch.

Adjusting to different pitch arcs can be tricky for batters switching between both codes, but Bishop seemed to have no trouble at the NFC, finishing as one of Wellington’s best batters after nine RBIs (runs batted in) on the first three days in the No 4 clean-up hitter slot.

Bishop credits his father, Les, a longtime former Wellington player and coach, for “helping me a lot with my transition going back and forward between the two sports. I break a lot of the game down with him.’’

The Bishop family is steeped in softball. Mum, Betsy (nee Swinton), earned a bronze medal with the New Zealand women’s team at the 1986 world championships in Auckland.

“There’s seven of us siblings - I’ve got five brothers and a sister- and we’ve all played softball,’’ Te Wera Bishop said. “I don’t know if we had a choice … I don’t remember ever being forced to play, we just grew up at the field. It just came naturally and we loved it.’’

Peter Meecham/Stuff Te Wera Bishop, aged 17, with Red Sox scout Jon Deeble after signing for the Major League Baseball club.

The family celebrated special moments when Te Wera played with one brother, Sam, for the New Zealand Diamondblacks at the 2012 World Baseball Classic qualifiers, and with youngest brother Faenza at this year’s Classic.

“That was amazing being able to represent the country with another one of my brothers.’’

Throughout his baseball stints Bishop never lost his love for softball and “watched every game the Black Sox played at previous world series. I’ve always loved the sport.’’

SMP Images/ABL via Photosport Auckland Tuatara catcher Beau Te Wera Bishop crouches behind the plate in an Australian Baseball League game at North Harbour Stadium in the 2019-20 season.

He said it was “an amazing feeling’’ to be named in the Black Sox squad and considered himself “extremely privileged’’.

Bishop believes the Black Sox have an “elite class’’ pitching lineup and is confident handling them all.

New Zealand’s most experienced pitcher Josh Pettett at club level is Bishop’s battery mate at the Porirua club and Wellington representative team and he caught to Auckland ace Daniel Chapman and North Harbour’s Pita Rona at the Black Sox trials.

“I hadn’t caught to Pita for a very long time since we played in the Junior Black Sox together before I left for baseball, but I’ve kept in touch with Pita as he was going through [softball].’’

Now, the two mates are World Cup first-timers as the sixth-seed Black Sox bid for a record eighth world title.

Sorenson’s squad are seeking to get back on the podium after finishing fourth in 2019 in Prague - their first time out of the medals since 1980 after making 10 consecutive grand finals.

“There’s definitely pressure, no matter what seed you are, whether you’re the favourites or the underdogs, but the fact that it’s at home is just going to elevate the boys and raise everything to another level again,’’ Bishop said.

“I love a challenge and I do love competing... I’m a competitive person. Having six boys in the family I think that’s instilled in all of us.’’