SailGP targets 110kph, makes F1-style safety move

New Zealand work up speed during the French leg of SailGP.

SailGP boss Sir Russell Coutts believes his boats could hit 110kph with the introduction of new rudders and foils, and revealed Formula One style safety measures will come with these.

France hold the SailGP speed record of 99.94kph set in St Tropez in September.

Cavitation issues with the current rudders are holding back the foiling 50-foot catamarans, making them difficult to steer at top speeds.

SAILGP The foiling catamarans are set for their New Zealand debut.

Coutts believes the new rudders and foils, currently in production, could increase speeds by 10-11kph.

“With the new rudders and the new foils, you will be seeing speeds of 110 kph, which is amazing in a sail boat and pretty scary,” he told the Into The Depths podcast.

Of the current appendages, Coutts said: “What I’m told is that the boat starts to shake, and it feels like an aircraft in turbulence and the faster you go, the less control you have.

“When you’re in a tight situation with a fleet of F50s all trying to gun it down to mark one, you can imagine it will be pretty intimidating to suddenly lose a degree of control on the rudders.”

The new speed goals see SailGP looking to introduce a Halo-type driver crash protection system to keep the crews safe.

SAILGP The stakes continue to rise as speeds increase in SailGP.

The concept under consideration has a semi-circle transparent structure sitting over the top of the outside edge of the cockpits where the crew sit.

SailGP recently had F1 champion Max Verstappen and his Red Bull Racing team mate Sergio Perez on board one of their boats in France.

Coutts was eager for their feedback and Perez aired concerns around the current cockpits being “really open”.

“I said [to him] we’re developing a Halo-like concept for that, and he said - yeah, you should,” Coutts said.

SailGP is also working on a kevlar patch to toughen the sides of the F50s in collision situations.

The boats already have a collision warning system, which alerts drivers when there is an approaching danger of collision.

SailGP has ended its European season and the global league starts again with its first regatta in the Middle East set for November 12-13 in Dubai.

Christchurch is involved in this third season with racing being held on Lyttelton Harbour on March 18-19.

The New Zealand team, led by Peter Burling and Blair Tuke, are currently second behind defending champions Australia.