Secret report reveals psychologist warning of athlete welfare issues in Canoe Racing squad

Former world champion Aimee Fisher left Canoe Racing NZ’s high performance squad in May 2020. Weeks later, High Performance Sport NZ officials escalated concerns about the sport’s training environment.

Psychologists at High Performance Sport NZ were so concerned about the training environment in Canoe Racing NZ’s elite women’s squad that they wrote to senior management of both organisations to raise the alarm.

The extraordinary intervention has come to light with the release of a secret report that the government agency has been fighting to conceal from the public for 18 months.

After an investigation by the Office of the Ombudsman, Sport NZ last month agreed to release a summary of the confidential report which examined the agency’s handling of athlete welfare issues within Canoe Racing NZ.

The report references a letter High Performance Sport NZ’s psychology team sent to officials in June 2020 formally raising concerns about the psychological safety of Canoe Racing NZ’s elite environments.

READ MORE:

* Double Olympic gold medallist Alan Thompson banned from Canoe Racing NZ following investigation

* High Performance funding could be revoked if sports don't meet athlete welfare criteria

* Report into Canoe Racing NZ issues kept from High Performance Sport board and incoming CEO

* Canoe Racing NZ received funding boost even after critical athlete welfare issues surfaced



The letter was sent just weeks after the shock departure of top paddler Aimee Fisher. She was the sixth athlete to quit the women’s squad over an 18-month period, amid allegations of bullying, intimidation and manipulation - claims Canoe Racing NZ has forcefully denied.

Fisher later withdrew from selection contention for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics after failed attempts to get Canoe Racing NZ officials to address her concerns.

The Hawke’s Bay kayaker’s concerns were not shared by all in the squad. Her former teammate Caitlin Regal rejects claims the environment was unsafe, and says in her experience, Canoe Racing NZ coaching and management staff were always responsive to requests for wellbeing support.

Stuff Serious allegations of bullying, intimidation and psychological abuse have surfaced at elite level canoe racing. (First published October 2020)

“You can say all you want about athlete welfare and what is written in all these reports, but I was a top-end athlete and yes I’ve had my struggles, but that team and the coaches have had my back from the start, and they still do,” says Regal, who paired up with Dame Lisa Carrington to win gold in the K2 500m at last year’s Olympics.

However, an independent report compiled by sports lawyer and governance expert Don Mackinnon found evidence of longstanding concerns within High Performance Sport NZ about the programme.

The intervention of the psychology team is one of several new details in the report, which also reveals:

Over a period from late 2018 through to July 2020, various members of the Athlete Performance Services (APS) team expressed concerns about the “appropriateness of the training environment” at canoe racing;

Canoe Racing NZ had been given a “red” rating for athlete welfare in a July 2020 performance health check, but a “colour coding error” resulted in it being downgraded to amber in the final report that went to the HPSNZ board

A delay in sharing the letter from the psychology team with the HPSNZ board meant officials were missing further important context of the issues present within the sport.

Mackinnon emphasised in his report that his focus “was not to examine in any detail the events in relation to Canoe Racing NZ nor to reach any view as to what did or did not occur in that environment”, and therefore his findings were not put to the sport for a response.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Sports lawyer and governance expert Don Mackinnon put together an independent report about the programme.

Instead he focused on High Performance Sport NZ’s risk escalation procedures, finding several shortcomings. Mackinnon described both the delay in sharing the letter with the board, and the incorrect rating in the performance health check as “unfortunate events”, but determined they were “genuine errors”.

In a statement, Sport NZ chief executive Raelene Castle acknowledged the errors, which occurred prior to her arrival in the top job, but said she is confident the organisation has addressed the gaps in its processes.

“HPSNZ has taken a number of steps to address the gaps identified, including changes to the Board risk reporting processes, and changes to health check processes. We believe the steps taken do address the issues identified. High performance is a continuous learning curve, and we are always looking for ways to improve our systems and processes,” the statement read.

Canoe Racing NZ boss Tom Ashley declined an interview with Stuff, and did not address specific questions put to him in writing, including what steps the organisation took after receiving the letter from the psychology team, and whether it agreed with their assessment of its high performance environment.

“I do not have any comments re your questions, save to say that this matter has already been extensively (excessively) covered in 2020-2021 and I’m not sure there is anything meaningful to add. CRNZ (our athletes, coaches, staff, management and Board) are focused on pursuing excellence together which includes doing the best we can to care for our team,” Ashley wrote.

PHOTOSPORT Canoe Racing NZ chief executive Tom Ashley. (File photo)

Investigation by information watchdog

It was an opaque statement that kicked off a chain of events that would eventually force High Performance Sport NZ, for the second time in the space of two years, to examine its own systems for escalating athlete welfare issues.

“It is concerning that some athletes have not had a wholly positive experience. The wellbeing of athletes and others must be paramount,” read the August 2020 statement, attributed to then-chief executive Michael Scott, in response to a list of allegations made by former athletes and staff working in the programme.

Internal correspondence released under the Official Information Act (OIA) indicated staff at the agency had been upset by management’s framing of events. Adding to the angst, a draft version of the press release was circulated among staff causing “concern and confusion”.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Former High Performance Sport New Zealand chief executive Michael Scott.

The original version began: “It is concerning to hear that some athletes have not had a wholly positive experience” (emphasis Stuff’s own).

At a staff briefing on September 2, 2020 - days after the publication of Stuff’s investigation, Scott apologised for the mix-up.

“The change was made because we wanted to avoid any suggestion that we had only recently heard about difficult experiences within the programme, when in fact staff have raised issues with us at different points in time,” read an extract from Scott’s draft talking points.

Even with the subtle adjustment, staff were left insulted by the downplaying of events.

“To minimise the issues that have been going on, when they know full well the extent of them, that is pretty irresponsible in my view,” one member of the organisation’s athlete performance support team told Stuff at the time.

In his talking points, Scott acknowledged “those staff that had expressed passionate views to me individually”, adding opinion was divided within the organisation about the canoe racing programme.

David White/Stuff A report into the training environment at Canoe Racing NZ was kept under wraps for 18 months.

In an effort to quell some of the internal backlash, High Performance Sport NZ commissioned Mackinnon in September 2020 to conduct an independent audit of the organisation’s “systems and processes” for managing athlete wellbeing issues. His final report was released to the public in March 2021.

Hemmed in by narrow terms of reference, Mackinnon’s published findings contained little reference to the issues that arose within canoe racing, with the prominent sports lawyer noting only that “several APS providers and board members expressed quite strong views to me about HPSNZ’s role in the recent events involving that sport, … in my view several of the recommendations noted in this report may well have assisted if they had been in place at the time the issues arose”.

His public findings included one other startling detail. An internal 2017 review triggered by a “series of serious health events” within Canoe Racing NZ’s elite women’s programme was kept from the board of High Performance Sport NZ and Scott, the incoming CEO.

It turned out Mackinnon had more to say privately.

High Performance Sport NZ board papers obtained under the OIA revealed that Mackinnon wrote a second, secret report that dealt solely with the issues that arose within canoe racing.

The agency refused to make the findings public, citing “legal privilege”, and has been fighting to keep the document under wraps for 18 months after Stuff complained to the Ombudsman. Canoe Racing NZ also made a submission in an effort to prevent the release of the report.

Last month Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier determined “there is an overriding public interest in the disclosure of a summary of the Additional Report”.

The secret report

While the report focused on High Performance Sport NZ’s risk escalation processes and whether the board had appropriate oversight, it provided fresh insight into the level of disquiet in the organisation regarding the canoe racing programme.

The decision by psychologists working with athletes and staff in the programme to write to then chief executive Michael Scott, and canoe racing boss Tom Ashley to express their concerns has been described by one practitioner as an “extraordinary escalation”.

Stuff has not viewed the June 2020 letter, but background information provided by High Performance Sport NZ indicates the psychology team raised concerns regarding how athlete welfare was understood and addressed within the Canoe Racing NZ environment, and a lack of clarity regarding options for escalating issues.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Sport NZ boss Raelene Castle.

It acknowledged that the psychology team rarely experienced the environment directly, and that the concerns raised did not apply universally to all athletes and staff operating in that environment. It was framed from the perspective of wanting to help the national body address issues, and made several recommendations on the way forward.

High Performance Sport NZ senior psychologist Campbell Thompson declined to comment on the letter, citing confidentiality. But Castle confirmed it was an “unusual” course of action for issues to be formally escalated directly to CEO level.

Castle said while Mackinnon’s report identified several missteps in the board reporting process, senior management at the organisation were taking the concerns extremely seriously and were in discussions with Canoe Racing NZ.

She added at the time the letter from the psychology team was received, Christian Penny, who heads up High Performance Sport NZ’s coach accelerator programme, had already started working on the environment on a cultural rebuild plan that involved athletes, coaches, and staff using an approach grounded in tikanga.

Penny was invited to undertake the work with the team by head coach Gordon Walker, who he had previously mentored.

“The feedback we were receiving suggested that work was gaining traction within the environment,” Castle said.

Regal, who now works in the wellbeing space, says the work done by the squad in the lead-up to the Tokyo Olympics was transformative.

“The whole team really dug in and did some work together. I still turn up with my three-month old baby to those training sessions because I’m there for the team because the environment is really nice and supportive,” said Regal, who announced her retirement from the sport earlier this year.

“No-one wants to hear that, the news don’t want to hear that because that’s not a good story, but that’s the truth. And I’m getting really annoyed that you’re going around and ringing people and getting the bad stories, but you’re not actually hearing from the high-performing athletes that really got along, that really supported one another and that really made a difference to our sport in a positive way.”

Adam Pretty/Getty Images Dame Lisa Carrington and Caitlin Regal celebrate at the medal ceremony for the K2 500m at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

Asked how she reconciles her experiences in the programme with the fresh information contained in official documents, Regal responded:

“I don’t agree with it, I really don’t agree with it.

“The amount of time and effort the coaches and management put into wellbeing was huge … [Walker] has always said to us, ‘this is not just about growing you as an athlete, it’s not about the results, I want to help you grow as a person’.”

Stuff also approached Carrington and former squad member Kayla Imrie to get their experiences on the programme, but did not get a response.

While both High Performance Sport NZ and Canoe Racing NZ consider the issues to be in the past, for some the athletes affected by the mishandling of the programme, there remains unresolved trauma.

There is frustration that despite on-going issues within Canoe Racing NZ’s women’s programme, which internal documents indicate stem as far back as 2017, the sport has escaped meaningful public inquiry.

One athlete, who Stuff has agreed not to name due to the on-going impact it has had on her mental health, sought recourse through the Sport and Recreation Complaints Mediation Service (SRCMS) - a mechanism that wasn’t around in 2019 when she first tried to make a formal complaint about her treatment in the programme, but has found the system difficult to navigate.

She had hoped to convince officials to open an independent investigation into Canoe Racing NZ, but said she has hit brick wall after brick wall.

“I’m broken,” she said. “I’ve got to the point where I can’t keep putting myself through this.”

She is angry that Mackinnon’s report reveals several new details that appear at odds with High Performance Sport NZ’s public statements at the time.

The government agency attempted to paint the issues in the environment as historic, stemming from a shift from an individual campaign approach, to a programme approach in 2017.

However, the letter from the psychology team and a less than favourable performance health check occurred just weeks before Stuff published its investigation into a string of departures in Canoe Racing NZ’s elite women’s squad in August 2020.

“It’s actually quite upsetting to learn that all this happened before we spoke out [in the media]. We were gaslit, and called crazy and made out to be troublemakers, when they already knew there were issues. They had all this information all along.”

Aaron Gillions An emotional Aimee Fisher after pipping Dame Lisa Carrington for the K1 500m title at this year’s national championships in Karapiro. Carrington went on to win a best-of-three showdown for the sole seat at the world championships.

Fisher’s issues with the national body also appear unresolved.

Fisher, who has been leading her own programme since stepping out of the national squad in May 2020, went on to claim the world championship crown in the K1 500m last year, reinforcing the view that she turned her back on a certain Olympic medal by walking away.

Since then, there appears to have been a thawing of tensions with the national body, with Fisher in talks to return to the Canoe Racing NZ’s high performance squad.

The 27-year-old declined to comment for this article while discussions with the national body are ongoing, but she told Stuff in July that she is hopeful she can be a part of positive change in the sport.

“A lot has happened over the past two years, and I find myself in a position now where I want to move on, I want to engage with [Canoe Racing NZ] and see what we can do moving forward and to be a part of that change,” she said.

“I want to understand where Canoe Racing NZ is at and what kind of changes they've made. I want to be comfortable stepping back into that environment, and so I'm going to need some reassurance around how that looks.”

A final decision on Fisher’s future is expected before the end of the year.