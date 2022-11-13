Wyatt Hoffman hoping to spread the word of baseball during time with Auckland Tuatara

Wyatt Hoffman, son of the Hall of Fame relief pitcher Trevor Hoffman, has joined the Auckland Tuatara this season.

Wyatt, who is with the San Diego Padres organisation, has come to New Zealand to help him achieve his dream of making it to the Majors, but wants to do all he can to help the Tuatara win this season’s ABL title.

Did you know much about New Zealand before you came here?

I didn’t know too much about the culture, I didn’t do much research, but I knew it was beautiful.

I always wanted to go to Australia, but when I got told I was going to New Zealand I was ecstatic.

Do the Padres just tell you that you’re coming to New Zealand and that’s it?

I knew I needed it, I needed the ABs (at bats) and I wanted to play baseball a little bit more.

So what better opportunity to come out to this beautiful country and represent them?

Andy Lyons/Getty Images/Getty Images Wyatt Hoffman says his dad, Trevor Hoffman might make a visit to New Zealans to see his son in action.

What do you want to achieve with the Tuatara?

I know baseball isn’t huge here, but I know the impact this team can have if we do bring a championship back to New Zealand.

I was talking to a couple of team-mates who are from here and they said their nephews played softball. But I said we’ve got to change that, we’ve got to get them to start playing baseball.

I think that’s going to be huge and it’s going to be cool getting fans, because the more the merrier.

As long as we’re growing the culture here, I’ll help out in anyway I can.

Did you speak to your dad about the move to New Zealand?

Of course. When it first got mentioned to me about coming out here, we got on a phone call and I was nervous about it, because I do get homesick.

But we were looking at the negatives and positives and there were no negatives to coming out here.

That’s what made the ultimate decision to come out here so easy. He’s a big part of my support system, so I call him all the time.

Did you grow up around ball parks, like kids of other great players?

I grew up in a locker room! I wouldn’t have changed anything for the world. I had a blast and all I can say really is that I’m blessed to have this opportunity I’ve got.

Is your dad going to come to New Zealand

I think he and my mum might make the trip down here. Hopefully it’s when we’re playing, so he can check out the atmosphere and culture.

He’s excited about this just as much as I am, so I think he’ll come down here.

Your dad’s one of the greatest pitchers of all time, so how come you ended up being a hitter?

He didn’t let me pitch when I was a kid. He always told me he wanted to save my arm.

I can see why he said that because I see a bunch of kids blowing out their arms, or as they’re getting older and using their arms more. I think it was a smart decision by him.

Now I’ve grown up and become more of a hitter, I don’t really like pitchers anymore!

No, I’m joking. But I do tend to lean more towards the hitters on YouTube or just watching guys.

When I was a kid I’d always watch him and his team-mates and he’d mostly be around the relievers.