Auckland Tuatara pick up first win of new Australia Baseball League season

The Auckland Tuatara have their first win of the Australian Baseball League season after a terrific bounce-back performance to beat the Brisbane Bandits 13-2 on Friday night.

Just 24 hours after being shut-out 6-0 by the Bandits in the Auckland franchise’s return to the ABL after two years of Covid hibernation, the Tuatara reversed their fortunes in spectacular fashion.

Aussie first baseman Jack Barrie hit a monster home run in the top of the second innings to give the Tuatara an early lead and his team continued to tack on runs at regular intervals.

Former Major League shortstop Tzu-Wei Lin belted a grand slam home run in the eighth inning, while Kiwi catcher Clayton Campbell Jr smacked a two-run shot in the top of the ninth to secure the result.

Starting pitcher Wei-Chun Weng impressed through four innings of work, conceding just one run on two hits.

Reliever Chien Yu was even more impressive, giving up just one hit in three innings of relief.

The Tuatara will face the Bandits in game three of the series on Saturday night before a Sunday afternoon finale at Viticon Stadium in Brisbane.