Joelle King captures New Zealand Open squash title, but Paul Coll loses final

Mohamed ElShorbagy, left, and Joelle King celebrate after capturing the New Zealand Open squash titles over the weekend.

Joelle King and Mohammed ElShorbagy have captured the New Zealand Open squash titles to give the home crowd half of the fairytale ending they wanted.

Waikato’s King ran out a relatively comfortable winner in straight games, 11-4, 11-6, 11-5 to improve her head-to-head against Wales’ Tesni Evans to 5-3. King showed the greater composure on the big points, having the edge in tour finals experience.

World No 2 Paul Coll was unable to make it a clean sweep of titles for the Kiwis, losing the men’s final to Egyptian-born English competitor ElShorbagy, the World No 4, 9-11, 11-8, 11-4, 11-7 in 62 minutes.

King, 34, from Cambridge, but based in Bristol, England, was emotional to lift the Murphy Rosebowl on which her name will be etched alongside illustrious squash greats in Vicki Cardwell, Michelle Martin and eight-time winner, Susan Devoy.

READ MORE:

* Joelle King, Paul Coll march on at New Zealand Squash Open

* England beat New Zealand on countback to win inaugural Nations Cup squash title

* Kiwi squash ace Joelle King's run at US Open ends in semifinals



Speaking of her opponent, King said: “We’ve been through some tough times. It’s a lonely sport, so when you find someone you get along with, you stay tight. We’re in each other’s corner and I’m very happy to come off the winner today.

“It was a tournament I’ve been waiting for so long to play in front of my fans and family, who haven’t seen me play since I was a little girl.”

Photosport Joelle King took out the title at the New Zealand Open in Tauranga on Sunday.

The men’s final was at times brutal as two of the world’s best went at it for the title.

West Coaster Coll, who has had two stints heading the world rankings this year, faced formidable opposition from the multiple title-winning ElShorbagy

ElShorbagy used all his experience to put on an impressive display of attacking squash to win in four games, although Coll made him work hard for his points, displaying attacking flair and incredible reach.

The raucous crowd sensed it was in the Kiwi’s grasp after a sensational rally at 7-9 in the first game, lasting several minutes, to take it to 8-9 after which El Shorbagy’s concentration was lost and the game went Coll’s way on the first time of asking.

ElShorbagy, however, played a more disruptive game in the next three stanzas, often finding the nick, and doing just enough in each to protect the leads he had crafted for a 9-11, 11-8, 11-4, 11-7 win. He became the first British player to lift the Bruce Brownlee Trophy in his 500th Professional Squash Association match.

Commonwealth Games singles and mixed champion, Coll, was disappointed with his loss, but could see some positives in the sport returning to New Zealand.

“It’s not my moment, but I want to thank from the bottom of my heart, everyone who made this happen. Getting squash back to New Zealand is amazing. It’s not how I wanted the two weeks to go, but I want to thank all my family and everyone who came to support me.”