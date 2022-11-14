Penalty disaster for Peter Burling at Dubai SailGP

A costly penalty for contact against the Swiss dashed New Zealand’s hopes of a podium finish in the latest round of SailGP action Dubai.

Australia scraped through to the final and won the event after climbing their way back from second-to-last.

New Zealand remain second on the season leaderboard, but are now nine points behind Australia and one point ahead of France, who finished second in Dubai.

SAILGP The Kiwis on the move at Dubai SailGP.

The final day was off to a flying start for the Kiwis on Monday, who won the start in race four, consistently gaining distance on the rest of the fleet to finish cleanly in first ahead of Great Britain in second and France in third.

READ MORE:

* Sir Ben Ainslie heads off Kiwis on opening day of Dubai SailGP

* SailGP targets 110kph, makes F1-style safety move

* VIP tickets to first NZ leg of Sail Grand Prix already sold out



In race five the Kiwis fought back from last to get up to seventh before overtaking Swiss on the final reach of the course to finish sixth.

However, they were subsequently penalised four event points after being ruled at fault for contact with the Swiss at the start of the race.

The penalty proved fatal when the Kiwis finished fifth in race six behind Great Britain in fourth and Australia in third.

Tied for points with the Kiwis, the Australians scraped into the final by way of placement, going on to win the event ahead of France and Great Britain.

SAILGP/Stuff Tom Slingsby and his Australian team are still top of SailGP.

In SailGP, where teams are tied in points, the team who wins the race prior is awarded the dominant standing. That gave Australia a lifeline they capitalised on.

“We were right in the fight this morning, so we knew we needed to come out strong and we did just that winning race one, but unfortunately things changed quite quickly from there,” New Zealand wing trimmer Blair Tuke said

“When it’s tight in the fleet and especially on a close racetrack like this, you need to get off to a good start if you want to have a good race and unfortunately we pushed a little hard, got sandwiched between two boats”

“In SailGP, these assets are so valuable - both in cost and in the time and labour required to make repairs, so there are some really strict rules in place for when boats come into contact. Today, we were penalised in weekend points, and subsequently in season points.

“With the penalty, what could have been a really good weekend for us has quickly shifted to a pretty disappointing one. We had a real shot of making it into the final, the team was really sailing well and we would have backed ourselves for the win but consequently finished fourth in the weekend on countback, which is pretty brutal on top of being docked two additional [season] points.”

The next regatta is in Singapore on January 14-15 with New Zealand out to make amends as they look to push on for a top three season placing and qualify for the big finale in San Francisco at season’s end.

“We’ve slightly lost contact with the Australians on the leaderboard and the other teams have closed in but the positives are we’re definitely sailing the boat better,” Tuke said.

“We’ve said right along that we’re here for the long run and we’ve been in these situations before. As always, we’ll debrief between events and come back firing in Singapore.”