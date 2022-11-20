Former MLB pitcher impresses as Auckland Tuatara win weekend series against Canberra

Ex-Major League pitcher Toru Murata was dominant for the Tuatara in their win over Canberra on Sunday.

A brilliant start by ex-Major League pitcher Toru Murata and more hot hitting lifted the Auckland Tuatara to an 8-0 win over the Cavalry in Sunday’s Australian Baseball League series finale in Canberra.

It means Stephen Mintz’s side claim a 3-1 series win and move to 4-4 on the season.

Japanese pitcher Murata threw five impressive innings – conceding only two hits, no runs, no walks and struck out four Canberra hitters.

The 37-year-old pitched in one Major League game during the 2015 season for Cleveland and has strong experience in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball.

READ MORE:

* Steve Mintz: Auckland Tuatara need to be better after losing series to Brisbane 3-1

* Wyatt Hoffman hoping to spread the word of baseball during time with Auckland Tuatara

* Auckland Tuatara pick up first win of new Australia Baseball League season



The Tuatara bats, who have been strong across the opening two weekends, continued their hot form, combining for 15 hits on Sunday and 52 over the four-game series.

American outfielder Jax Biggers went 3-3 on Sunday, while Kiwis Jason Matthews and Clayton Campbell Jr had two, as well as Kamu Tsuchida and Texas Rangers' farmhand Keyber Rodriguez – the latter hitting a big home run to left.

Mintz’s bullpen backed up the strong start from Murata, combining for four scoreless innings to secure victory.

The Tuatara head back to Auckland where they will face the Sydney Blue Sox at North Harbour Stadium on Friday night in their first game on New Zealand soil since January 2020.