Positive Covid case in Black Sox camp ahead of softball World Cup, players test negative

Black Sox squad members Cole Evans (L), Ben Enoka, Daniel Chapman, Thomas Enoka and Pita Rona filming a softball World Cup video at Auckland's Rosedale Park. No Black Sox player has tested positive for Covid-19, but a management team member has.

The New Zealand Black Sox are taking extra precautions after a non-playing member of their management team tested positive for Covid three days out from the men’s softball World Cup in Auckland.

Black Sox manager Casey Eden said all 16 players had tested negative on Wednesday, but would be re-tested on Thursday afternoon and “every day through to the World Cup proper’’, which starts on Saturday.

The unnamed management group member had gone home to isolate, Eden said on Thursday morning.

“The team’s taken many tests over the past week and no-one else has come out positive.’’

The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) required all 12 World Cup teams to test on “day zero’’, their day of arrival in Auckland for the nine-day tournament.

The Black Sox had theirs on Tuesday, with no positive rapid antigen test results reported, but they tested again on Wednesday after the management team member’s Covid diagnosis.

Teams are required to test again on day two - Thursday - and day four on Saturday before the opening ceremony and first games are held at Albany’s Rosedale Park.

Eden said a face-to-face media session planned for Thursday morning was cancelled as a precaution.

“We just want to do the right thing, we’re playing it safe.’’

He said the team were still able to train but would limit outside contact until the start of the tournament.

Under WBSC rules, teams can technically replace a Covid-positive player right up to Friday’s official tournament management meeting.

It would then be a question of whether they would call on a replacement or assess whether an afflicted player might be recovered in time to play a part toward the end of the tournament.

The tournament begins with two pools of six teams playing round-robin games for the first five days but reaches the business end next Thursday when the six-team Super Round starts.

The medals round will be on December 4.

This is the first men’s softball World Cup since 2019 and the first since the Covid pandemic, but Eden said the Black Sox had been preparing for all contingencies for two years.