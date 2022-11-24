Baseball is back in New Zealand, with Auckland Tuatara returning after 1027 days away

Former major league pitcher Toru Murata was impressive for the Auckland Tuatara against the Cavalry in Canberra last weekend.

When the Auckland Tuatara lost their second home playoff game 6-2 to Melbourne Aces on February 1, 2020, it felt like baseball had finally arrived in New Zealand.

Over 4000 people came to North Harbour Stadium that day and even though the Tuatara didn’t make it to the Australian Baseball League final, over that season, which began with just a couple of hundred people going to games, they demonstrated that there is a market for the sport in this country.

But then Covid-19 hit. The following season the Tuatara pulled out at the last minute, infuriating ABL officials, who threatened to permanently expel them from the league, then the entire completion shut down for the 2021-22 season.

But 1027 days after the Tuatara last played a game in New Zealand, they are back on Friday night for the first of a four-game series against the Sydney Blue Sox.

“We’re super excited about playing baseball in Albany again. You’d have to have rocks in your head not to be,” Tuatara CEO Regan Wood said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff North Harbour Stadium transforms into a ballpark to host the Auckland Tuatara.

However, Wood acknowledges that going two years and nine months without any professional baseball in New Zealand does mean the fans who previously followed the team won’t automatically come back.

“It’s going to be really tough, because we’re out of mind, out of sight,” he said.

“We are back to square one, but we accept that and I’m not surprised by it.”

What will help get spectators back is winning baseball and manager Steve Mintz are confident that this year’s roster, which includes a couple of players who’ve played at the MLB level, plus some exciting prospects, can be a successful one.

“New Zealand loves a winner,” Mintz said.

“If we’re able to get out there and do what we think we can do on the baseball field, we have no reason to believe why the people of New Zealand won’t get behind us again.”

After away series against Brisbane and Canberra the last two weeks, the Tuatara have four wins and four losses.

The Tuatara came into existence in 2018, but the club have really only had one proper season in the ABL.

In their first year, they had to rush to get organised and played in a pop up stadium at McLeod Park in West Auckland.

The second season they were at North Harbour Stadium, followed by two missed seasons.

But that campaign at Albany showed what this club is about, including overcoming the tragic death of Ryan Costello, who was found by his team-mates at a hotel where the players were staying,

“We had everything,” Mintz said of that season.

“The bomb exploded at the start of the season, with the passing of Ryan Costello and it took us a few weeks to bring that all back in.

“Once we got it back together, it was like ‘who are we fighting next?’

“Our goal that season was to have a home playoff game and we got it. The expectations this year are going to be no different.

“We’ve got a new crop of people, but we’re expecting to win, to be in the playoffs and have an opportunity to bring the Claxton Shield across the ditch.”

One difference this season for the Tuatara is when home games are scheduled across a weekend.

Previously the Tuatara played Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, then wrapped up a series on Sunday afternoon.

But this year they will start a series on Friday night, play a double header Saturday and conclude a series with a game at 11am on a Sunday.

"We made a decision on that because traffic is diabolical in Auckland, so we said we’d try to reduce it down a bit to make it easier,” Wood said.

“But also for out of towners. So that they can drive or fly in on Friday, watch the Saturday games, come in early for Sunday and be home nice and early.

“For the Auckland community, being at 11am, you can come down with the kids, mooch around and then home for Sunday lunch later on.

“Those decisions were based on what customers wanted. We did that research three years ago and there’s a lot changed since that time but the Auckland traffic isn’t one of those things.

“The Australian players can also get out of here as well, so they don’t have to stay here for an extra day.”

* All Tuatara home games this season will be shown live on Stuff and by Sky Sport.