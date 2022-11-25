Black Sox ace pitcher Daniel Chapman fit for Softball World Cup opening

Key Black Sox pitcher Daniel Chapman has declared himself capable of hurling at “100%’’ at the Softball World Cup after a full recovery from back surgery.

Many softball observers see Chapman as critical to New Zealand’s hopes of breaking back into the medals bracket at the 12-team tournament starting Saturday in Auckland.

Josh Pettett - a world champion in 2017 - is the senior man on the mound, but Chapman made a strong impression at his first world tournament in Prague three years ago and is seen as a rising star.

The 25-year-old Aucklander had a spinal operation last April and has been on a limited pitching workload since his Heumul Mata from Argentina and Reo Koyama of Japan.

Chapman said it had been a testing time “obviously coming out of injury’’, but he felt he was “in a good place at the moment’’.

“I’ve been pretty lucky to have some well-known chiropractors and surgeons looking after me and our physio keeping me in shape. I’ve been seeing him a couple of times a day.

“I’m pretty happy with where I’m at. I’ve just got to trust the process and hopefully go well.’’

Chapman had only pitched 12 innings leading up to last weekend’s pre-World Cup tournament in Palmerston North, but he was encouraged by his progress there.

“I wouldn't say I’ve had as much [pitching] as I’d like, but definitely down in Palmy, I let loose. I was pitching about 100 per cent and I’m pretty happy with how I’m feeling.’’

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Daniel Chapman has had a successful rehab from spinal surgery to be fit for the softball World Cup.

The Black Sox had two wins and three losses, with Chapman getting two important opportunities to test his fitness.

“Obviously I didn’t go too well in that Canada game, eight walks, but we were pretty lucky to escape with only three hits in that whole seven innings. Take away that second inning, we win that game 2-1.

“I felt like I found a better rhythm in that Australian game. I started off a bit shaky in that first inning, but once I found my rhythm for the second, third and fourth and I felt pretty good out there.”

At full cry, Chapman can fire it down around 130kph and has a devastating drop ball, but it would be unrealistic to expect him to go the full distance too often in Auckland.

How head coach Mark Sorenson and battery coach Patrick Shannon - both catchers in their playing pomp - handle their hurlers could go a long way to defining the Black Sox’s title chances.

Pita Rona - a World Cup first-timer who can also slug and play across the infield - will be the back-up for Chapman and Pettett, but all three could be needed in almost every game.

Chapman believes the Black Sox have another “huge asset’’ in catcher Te Wera Bishop, who has already been a New Zealand Diamondblacks baseball international this year.

Bishop is still just 29, but first represented the Black Sox in 2011 and shapes as potentially their best catcher since Shannon hung up his mitt in 2013.

“He’s really solid behind there, he’s a smart dude as well so he’s good with game plans, and he’s got an absolute cannon [of a throwing arm]. If I walk someone or someone gets on, I’d back him 100 per cent to gun him at two, or whatever,’’ Chapman said.

Jason Gerbes/via Softball NZ Daniel Chapman is third from the left in this Black Sox lineup at Rosedale Park.

Older Black Sox fans grew up marvelling at a procession of world-class pitchers from the late, great Bill Massey and Kevin Herlihy in 1966 through to Marty Grant (1996 to 2009) and Jeremy Manley (2013), but batters such as Mark Sorenson, Thomas Makea, Jarrad Martin, Patrick Shannon, Brad Rona. Travis Wilson, Rhys Casley and Brad Enoka later took centre stage.

The 2022 tournament could be the year of the pitcher again, with five previous world champions - Australia’s Adam Folkard (2009), Canada’s Sean Cleary and Devon McCullough (2015), Pettett (2017) and Argentina’s Mata (2019) - again on show.

Chapman is looking forward to testing himself against them.

World Baseball Softball Confederation The men's Softball World Cup trophy up for grabs in Auckland.

“Heumel is probably one of the best pitchers in the world at the moment, coming off an ISC win [in the United States’ premier club tournament ] last year and he won the world series [in 2019], The same with Koyama,he’s probably the Japanese ace. I’d say they’re the top two at the moment, along with Cleary as well.

“I can’t wait to get out there, and if I get the ball for Japan or Argentina to go battle against those two pitchers.’’

Chapman couldn’t be faulted for the Black Sox’s fourth-place finish in Prague, recording a respectable 2.39 earned run average across 26.1 innings. He snared 47 strikeouts and gave up 17 hits, nine runs, two home runs and 13 walks.

He should be better for that experience and said the Black Sox would enjoy playing at home after three world tournaments on the road.

“It’s pretty cool to have it in our own backyard. We’ll have a whole lot more supporters than we had in Prague, which is definitely going to help the boys out, I think. I’m really excited to get out onto the diamond with the boys and do what we do best.’’