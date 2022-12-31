Flops, fades, fan favourites, feelgood, breakouts and brilliance: our big sporting moments of 2022

As the final hours of 2022 tick down, what better time for a stroll down the memory lane of New Zealand’s sporting year that was.

So before the New Year is counted in, we take a look back at the moments that made us cheer, despair, get goosebumps or even just the hump.

Flops: Black Caps sleepy start to 2022 in Bangladesh bombshell

How can we go past the world champion Black Caps getting belted for six in an embarrassing test beating at the hands of Bangladesh?

The Black Caps wasted no time in delivering their lowlight of the year, starting on the first day of 2022. Losing to Bangladesh for the first time, in New Zealand, was one thing but getting humiliated by eight wickets was a New Year horror show, even without an injured Kane Williamson to steady the ship.

This wasn’t just Bangladesh’s first test victory over the Black Caps but also the first time they had got anywhere near it on New Zealand soil in nine previous attempts.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Bangladesh’s Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim celebrate their eight-wicket victory over the Black Caps last January.

Bangladesh’s stunning upset was the Black Caps’ first test defeat at home in 17 matches and if you were brave enough to pick it, the TAB was offering odds of $18.50, against New Zealand’s $1.13 in the head-to-head market before the first ball was bowled.

It may have been one of the Black Caps' more humiliating losses and a huge blow for their chances of defending the world test championship but for Bangladesh, it was arguably their greatest victory since joining the test-playing nations in 2000.

Notable mentions: The All Blacks breaking new ground with firsts in a test loss to Argentina at home and a series loss to Ireland were other worthy nominees (more on that below).

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Argentina jumps for joy as the All Blacks show their dejection on that infamous night in Christchurch back in August.

Also in the running was the Black Sox, who carried big expectations when playing in a World Cup at home but delivered a disaster of a campaign that ended in their worst-ever Softball World Cup result when they finished eighth, and Junior Fa’s first-round knockout loss to 43-year-old Lucas Browne was another candidate for the title taken out by the Black Caps.

Fades: Nobody fears the All Blacks any more

Even before the series loss to Ireland at home, the All Blacks aura of world beaters was on the slide, but it really tumbled in that infamous 25-18 loss to Argentina in Christchurch.

On a season review basis, or the loss to the Michael Cheika-coached Pumas, the All Blacks could easily have grabbed the flops and fades categories.

The most unlikely of 35-23 victories over South Africa in Johannesburg reportedly saved Ian Foster’s bacon and victory in the Rugby Championship with four wins from six was a welcome distraction. Even the most staunch of All Blacks supporters must be struggling to pick the men in black to win the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Struggling past Japan, hammering a hapless Wales, just beating Scotland and then capitulating to a draw with England – who have since sacked coach Eddie Jones – on the northern tour has done little to boost World Cup optimism.

The All Blacks finished the season with eight victories, four defeats and a draw, numbers boosted by a couple of close, if not dicey, victories.

New Zealand’s once unrivalled dominance is gone forever as rugby finally breaks out to become a truly global game. None of the top teams fear the All Blacks anymore.

Notable mentions: Pita Gus Sowakula should have grabbed the top spot here but the mystery surrounding his shock demotion from All Black to not good enough for the All Blacks XV means it’s a hard one to analyse.

Marty Melville/Photosport Bring back Pita Gus might not flow off the tongue like ‘bring back Buck’ did but the rapid demotion of Pita Gus Sowakula is equally puzzling.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane’s position was under threat at the beginning of 2022 but not to the extent it is now.

Martin Guptill is a legend of New Zealand white ball cricket but he’s now firmly on the slide and can’t break into the Black Caps side. If his international innings has been declared, we’ll never forget the memories.

And on a more serious note, Manu Vatuvei, the sad story of a rugby league icon who has forever tarnished his sporting legacy was sentenced to three years and seven months in prison for importing methamphetamine, back in March.

Fan favourites: Black magic at Eden Park

This one wasn’t even close. Black Ferns teams have won Rugby World Cups before but never has the country ground to a halt to ride them home like in 2022. Yes, being at home helped but the World Cup was massive, it gripped the nation, just as the 2011 men’s tournament did.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The Black Ferns captivated the nation with their thrilling Rugby World Cup final victory over England.

It wasn’t too long ago that a standalone Black Ferns test in New Zealand would struggle to pull 1500 punters. So forget the price point, 42,579 at Eden Park for the Black Ferns thrilling final win over England was a game changer.

It was a sporting fairytale like no other, from the lowest of the lows, 12 months earlier to champions of the world. Even Uncle Wayne and Lord Ted were back for another dose of World Cup wizardry.

The Black Ferns biggest achievement in 2022 wasn’t winning a World Cup, that falls secondary to engaging a nation, changing the narrative and laying a platform and an opportunity for young female players for decades to come.

It’s unlikely it would have all happened without the courageous actions of Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate who never took the field in 2022 but drove the change that was needed.

Notable mentions: A team that lost 54 matches before finally snapping an eight-year losing stretch in 2021, Ngāti Porou East Coast became the Lochore Cup champions for the first time with a 25-20 victory over Mid Canterbury in late October. The win was even more special after Robert Tuari died in a Ruatoria City Sports Club centennial match, the curtainraiser to the Lochore Cup final.

Feelgood: Life begins at 50 for the people’s champ

The Black Ferns could have easily scooped this one too if it wasn’t for Steven Alker, aka the people’s champion.

If life really does begin at 50, then Alker is the poster boy for living. A long-time journeyman on second-tier tours such as the Korn Ferry and Canadian Tours, one of Alker’s best results was his victory in the 2009 New Zealand PGA Championship at Clearwater Golf Club in Christchurch.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images Steven Alker punches the air after winning the Charles Schwab Cup in November.

But all that changed in 2021 when Alker turned 50, making the once Kiwi battler eligible for the lucrative Champions Tour.

Originally from Hamilton, Alker, who turned pro in 1995 made an immediate impact against the big-name players but it was 2022 when things really went gangbusters.

A massive surprise given his underwhelming record on the main PGA Tour. Even Alker himself described a big chunk of his career as him just trying to survive as a pro.

Yet in 2022, the hugely likeable character finished the greatest season of his life as Tour Champion, claiming the Charles Schwab Cup in his first full season on PGA Tour Champions and a healthy $1.63 million bonus for his troubles.

Alker earned four wins, four runner-up finishes 13 top-threes and 19 top-10 finishes in 2022 to take his season earnings to $7.44m – including the bonus.

Notable mentions: The Black Ferns made us all feel good but never more so than when former captain Les Elder, who had been dropped from the squad in 2022, performed a sideline haka at Eden Park in support of her teammates in the ultimate lesson of how to put your mates first, even when you have every reason to be sour.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous’ chilled-out reactions to winning Winter Olympics golds are worthy nominations as was Sadowski-Synnott’s father Sean, who produced the best live TV interview of the year – in a close call over Ruby Tui after the World Cup final – and speaking of iconic dad moments, throw in Arnold Newell who spoke so proudly of son Fletcher’s All Blacks debut.

Breakout: Shut the Gate, Aaron’s out with four golds

Usually, an award reserved for a young up-and-comer rather than a 31-year-old rocking a mullet, but Aaron Gate’s 2022 Commonwealth Games pedalled him from good, straight into the greatness category.

In Birmingham, Gate became the first New Zealander to win four gold medals at a single Commonwealth Games. An incredible feat – especially when you consider he also finished fourth in the time trial – but given his fourth gold came in a discipline where he was rated no chance, Gate was in special territory.

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Aaron Gate raises his arms in triumph after winning an unlikely gold medal in the Commonwealth Games road race.

His three golds on the track in the men’s individual pursuit, the team pursuit and the points race were the results of a phenomenal campaign but Gate’s gold medal winning ride in the men’s road race was one of New Zealand’s most underrated sporting triumphs of the last decade.

Battling cramp after the fatigue of a busy campaign on the track and better riders who were road specialists, Gate gritted his teeth and delivered the toughest and most stubborn piece of sporting glory this country saw in 2022.

In the event primarily as a support rider, Gate jumped on a 15-strong breakaway early in the race – that was never caught – and eventually whittled down to just six riders. The Kiwi was forced to do a lot of the work as a lone ranger in the breakaway but then somehow found a little bit extra to win the most unlikely of gold medals.

Notable mentions: In a year when the All Blacks battled, dynamic hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho has burst onto the international scene and looks set to be there for some time.

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images Zoi Sadowski-Synnott won New Zealand's first-ever Winter Olympics gold medal and a silver in Beijing.

Good netball judges will say this one is more obvious than a 2022 breakout but Grace Nweke continues to deliver on her immense promise and has shown why she will be a shooting powerhouse in the Silver Ferns dress for much of the next decade.

Finn Allen has been on the brink for a while but his 16-ball 42 against Australia at the T20 World Cup highlighted just how good he can be when it all comes together with a little more experience.

Peach Boxing stablemates David Light and Mea Motu have been quietly advancing themselves in 2022 to be on the edge of something special. Light is set to fight WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie early in 2023 and don’t be surprised if Motu is a world champion before next year is done.

You could argue Scott McLaughlin’s rookie season in IndyCar was his breakout but to be in title contention at the final race in his second season was a scarcely believable achievement.

Brilliance: The Ko show hits No 1 in the charts

Because of the many ups and downs of Lydia Ko’s career, it’s easy to brush her 2022 off as just another peak amongst the troughs.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images Following her stunning year in 2022, Lydia Ko is back on top of the LPGA golfing world.

But this is a player who was ranked outside the top 50 in 2020 with all kinds of question marks over her career, playing in a pinnacle global sport.

With season earnings of US$4.3m (NZ$7.1m), Ko topped the LPGA order of merit for 2022, finished the year ranked the No 1 player in the world and won three tournaments.

Ko won Player of the Year and the Vare Trophy for lowest scoring average for the season. The only thing missing was a Major but given Ko has won everything else in 2022 when fighting back from the brink, it’s been a year that even the almighty Black Ferns can’t top.

Notable mentions: Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, who won New Zealand’s first-ever gold medal at a Winter Olympics and also picked up a silver while dominating women’s snowboarding all year, comes in a clear second but there’s no shortage of finalists here.

Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith misses out on this award, as do his world champion team but they could have easily grabbed it, especially co-captain Ruahei Demant who has been dominating rugby awards like she did the World Cup. Nico Porteous won gold at the Winter Olympics and X Games Aspen gold amongst a flurry of other titles, the Crusaders won Super Rugby Pacific, were named the best sporting team in Australasia and their charismatic coach Scott “Razor” Robertson is the most wanted man in world rugby.

Then there was Ardie Savea. Bizarrely snubbed from World Rugby’s player of the year nominations, Savea was consistently a level above his opposition and one of the few shining lights in a year of mediocrity for the All Blacks.

Kiwi squash ace Paul Coll, who won Commonwealth Games gold and the British Open, had a huge 2022 as did golfer Ryan Fox while Gate and triple gold medal-winning track cyclist Ellesse Andrews were in the hunt here too.

Shane van Gisbergen completely dominated Supercars, James McDonald was crowned the unofficial best jockey in the world and the pride of Foxton, Chris Waller yet again cemented himself as one of the best horse trainers on the planet.