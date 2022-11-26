Ben Enoka's big home run seals Black Sox's win in Softball World Cup opener

The Black Sox beat the Czech Republic 3-1 after a big home by Ben Enoka at his sixth World Cup.

A Ben Enoka home run blast clinched the Black Sox’s opening game win at the men’s Softball World Cup.

The two-time gold medallist smashed a solo shot over the leftfield fence at Whakaata Māori Stadium in Auckland on Saturday in New Zealand’s 3-1 victory over the Czech Republic.

Enoka’s effort embellished his reputation as the Black Sox’s best player of the past decade and gave the home crowd a lift in the Pool A curtain raiser.

The Kiwis always looked in command but needed Enoka’s home run highlight to seal the deal.

READ MORE:

* Black Sox ace pitcher Daniel Chapman fit for Softball World Cup opening

* Captain upbeat as Black Sox bid for fourth home title at 'most competitive Softball World Cup'

* Mark Sorenson delaying decision on Black Sox future as he meets old roommate at World Cup

* Black Sox set for Softball World Cup after squad tests negative for Covid



The 33-year-old outfielder – at his sixth World Cup – played down his kinghit, saying it was “third time up’’ at the plate and he had “just tried to hit strikes and leave the balls ... I got lucky on that.

But he did admit it was “a game-changing aspect’’ and “lit a spark for us to stay up through the seven innings’’.

Coach Mark Sorenson felt it was a “pretty classy’’ and contribution from Enoka in a “benchmark’’ performance by the Black Sox.

Brett Phibbs/Photosport Ben Enoka blasted a home run for the Black Sox against the Czech Republic in the opening game of the Men's Softball World Cup in Auckland.

“He comes up in a situation where we had a one-run lead. He’s looking for a particular pitch and he’s able to take it out over the fence.’’

Sorenson said the homer gave the Black Sox “some breathing room’’ but he felt they had “a few more chances’’ they did not take.

“We probably should have scored in the first [inning[ after a leadoff double [from World Cup debutant Tane Mumu and the heart of our order coming up, but we had three strikeouts.

“Putting the ball into play with runners on base creates more pressure and that’s what we need to do.’’

Brett Phibbs/Photosport Black Sox pitcher Daniel Chapman (C) after taking a key strikeout against the Czech Republic.

The Black Sox started Daniel Chapman on the pitching mound and the Aucklander –on the comeback trail after spinal surgery – snared 10 strikeouts while conceding just two hits.

“I was really pleased with our pitching, they only had a couple of hits, but we just gave a few too many walks,’’ Sorenson said.

Chapman threw hard enough, clocking around 135kph, but he had some control issues, walking five Czechs.

But the 25-year-old Aucklander showed grit with a couple of clutch strikeouts with Czechs having loaded bases on the first occasion and two runners on in the second.

But Sorenson would “like to see a few less walks, particularly leadoff walks [to start the innings]’’

Josh Pettett – a gold medallist in 2017 – relieved Chapman for the seventh inning and responded superbly with three strikeouts to end the game.

“Josh did a great job, he’s a strong drop-ball pitcher ... the ball looked to be moving pretty well,’’ Sorenson said.

Mumu, who had an excellent debut, stretched a single into a double in the first inning with some sharp baserunning, but was left stranded.

Brett Phibbs/Photosport Daniel Chapman fires a fastball.

Captain Cole Evans forced an error at shortstop to score safe hitter Joel Evans in the top of the third frame and Mumu followed as the Czechs completed a double play elsewhere in the infield.

Czech Republic - the longtime European champions - pulled back a run in the bottom of the third when Tomas Klein hit a ground rule double into the right-centrefield fence and crossed after a passed ball by generally impressive catcher Te Wera Bishop and a wild pitch by Chapman.

The game came alive in the top of the sixth with Enoka’s homer prompting the Czechs to make a pitching change.

His brother, Thomas Enoka, showed no mercy to the Czech No 1 Michael Holobradek, slamming a stand-up double into left-centrefield

Rhys Evans rose to the occasion on his World Cup bow after replacing Joel Evans at third base. The older brother of captain Cole walloped a drive off the left-centrefield fence and appeared to be heading for an in-the-park home run, but was tagged out in a slide at home plate.

Sorenson said “Rhys lost the gas cap coming around third ’’ but it was “worth a gamble’’ to send him home because the play required a perfect throw by the Czechs.

The Black Sox finished with five safe hits – to the Enoka brothers, Mumu, Joel Evans and Rhys Evans.

Klein and Martin Magula collected the Czech’s two hits.

The Black Sox meet the United States on Sunday.

Other games

Defending champions Argentina had to come from behind in the last inning to beat Cuba 3-1.

Reynaldo Lamote smashed a deep home run over centrefield off Argentina’s world-class pitcher Huemul Mata to give Cuba a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning.

But Alan Peker doubled for Argentina in the seventh and later scored the tying run and Juan Zara smote a two-run double.

Mata took 15 strikeouts in six innings and reliever Romain Godoy grabbed two.

Australia’s Nick Shailes – a world champion in 2009 – batted in four runs in Australia’s 7-0 six innings win over Denmark.

Hikaru Matsuda – the MVP at the last world championships in Prague – smacked a two-run home run and snared seven strikeouts in Japan’s 11-0 four innings win over South Africa.

In the opening Pool B game, four-time world champions Canada shaded 2013 silver medallists Venezuela, 3-2.

Day One results:

Pool A: New Zealand 3 Czech Republic 1, Argentina 3 Cuba 1,.

Pool B: Canada 3 Venezuela 2, Australia 7 Denmark 0(6 innings),, Japan 11 South Africa 0 (4 innings).