Hayden Wilde denied world triathlon title after sixth place finish in Abu Dhabi

Hayden Wilde finished sixth in the series finale in Abu Dhabi, securing him third in the men’s triathlon championship for the season.

Hayden Wilde has fallen short in his bid for a first world triathlon championship series title, finishing sixth in the series finale in Abu Dhabi.

The Kiwi, who captured silver at the Commonwealth Games and bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, needed victory or second place in the last round of the season to clinch the overall title.

He finished sixth in Sunday’s (NZ time) race, which saw him secure the bronze medal in the standings, finishing third for the season.

Frenchman Léo Bergère upset the odds to win his first world triathlon title, crossing the finish line first in the United Arab Emirates’ capital in a time of 1.44.14. Wilde was just under a minute back in 1.45.13.

READ MORE:

* Hayden Wilde's appeal over time penalty that cost him Commonwealth Games gold rejected

* Former Olympic triathlete Shane Reed 'humble, kind and full of life'

* Hayden Wilde clinches Super League Triathlon crown in Saudi Arabia



The focus heading into the championship finals was on Wilde and Great Britain rival Alex Yee, who were expected to go head-to-head in the race for the title as they were split by the slimmest of margins in points with Bergère in third.

Bergère prevailed in Sunday's race though from the United States' Morgan Pearson, who finished second, 11 seconds back, and third placed Jelle Geens of Belgium.

Yee was fourth in 1.44.37 – 23 seconds adrift of the leader, taking second place overall for the season.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Hayden Wilde needed a win or second place in Abu Dhabi to win the men's triathlon title for 2022, but finished sixth.

Wilde recently missed out on the Commonwealth Games gold medal he believed he deserved after World Triathlon rejected an appeal against his 10-second time penalty in Birmingham.

It was a perfect end to the season for Bergère, who led a French podium sweep at the European Championships in Munich last August.

“It’s insane, I don’t know what to say. I didn’t want to do the maths before the race I just wanted to race it all out and try for the breakaway,” Bergère said.

“We went for it as a team, and I can't believe it. I was really focussed on what I was doing, I didn’t want to think about anything else. I was chasing this win for a long time and I knew I was capable, I just needed all the stars to align, and to do it here at the final in Abu Dhabi is incredible.”

Bermuda’s Flora Duffy made it a record fourth women’s world triathlon title, finishing the year in style by winning the Abu Dhabi race.

Duffy achieved back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2021 and did the same in 2016-17.

Ainsley Thorpe was the best New Zealand finisher on Sunday in the women's race, placing 25th, with Nicole van der Kaay 48th.