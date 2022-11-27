Auckland Tuatara's game against Sydney Blue Sox rained out in fourth inning

Rain caused the fourth game of the series between the Auckland Tuatara and Sydney Blue Sox to be cancelled.

The Auckland Tuatara came close to picking up another win against the Sydney Blue Sox at North Harbour Stadium on Sunday, but a heavy shower caused the game to be cancelled.

The Tuatara were up 3-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning, with one out. But a heavy rain burst flooded the field, resulting in the game being rained out.

A baseball game can be recorded if five innings have been played, or the home team was leading in the middle of the fifth inning. So the Tuatara were potentially five outs away from getting the victory.

With the Blue Sox flying out to Sydney on Sunday afternoon, Australian Baseball League officials will decide whether the game will be replayed in Sydney later in the season, or just not played.

READ MORE:

* Auckland Tuatara split wins with Sydney Blue Sox in Australian Baseball League

* Auckland Tuatara win first home game in almost three years, defeating Sydney Blue Sox

* Baseball is back in New Zealand, with Auckland Tuatara returning after 1027 days away



The Tuatara went into Sunday’s game 2-1 up in this series and looking to further beat up on the Blue Sox, who appear to be the weakest team in the Australian Baseball League this season.

Richard Spranger Toru Murata pitching for the Auckland Tuatara against Sydney Blue Sox at North Harbour Stadium on November 27, 2022.

The starting pitch for the Tuatara was Toru Murata, from Japan, who started a game for the Cleveland Guardians in the MLB in 2015 and it was a superb performance from him.

The first couple of innings belonged to the pitchers, but the Tuatara set the game alight in the bottom half of the third with Tzu-Wei Lin, who has been the team’s most productive hitter so far, hit a line drive which brought home Kamu Tsuchida.

Later in that inning Blue Sox Josh Guyer got into more trouble, loading the bases and with two out walked Jack Barrie to make the score 2-0.

In the fourth inning came the highlight moment of the game, with the Tuatara’s Keyber Rodriguez smashing the ball to right field for an RBI triple.

However, soon after came the rain and while they battled on for a while, the umpires took the players off the field and after 15 minutes the game was officially cancelled.