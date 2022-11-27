How Cantabrian Tayla Bruce became a world champion bowler

On top of the world: Tayla Bruce took out the top spot in the lawn bowls women's competition at the World Singles Champion of Champions in Lower Hutt last week.

Tayla Bruce plans to go to work this Monday like it’s any other Monday, but this time the primary school teacher has a new title.

World champion.

Bruce has taken out the title of 2022 World Singles Champion of Champions in lawn bowls, winning the global event held at Naenae Bowling Club in Lower Hutt last week.

The Burnside Bowling Club favourite defeated Australia’s Carla Krizanic in the final dance, winning the match’s first set 8-6 and drawing the second set 9 all in a thrilling final.

Bruce said Krizanic was a “good fighter”, having come up against her “friend across the ditch” in previous years.

“We did come close to making a tie-break, but I was pleased to end it right there and then.

“She is obviously a worthy finalist and very capable of winning, so it was really cool to get over the line against such a quality player.”

The Champion of Champions event sees the world's best lawn bowlers come together. They're eligible to compete only after winning their country’s national singles competition, like Bruce did in January.

Alan Lee/Photosport Bruce in action at the quarter-finals of the 2021 Bowls New Zealand National Women's Singles tournament at Carlton Cornwall Bowls, Auckland.

It was a pinch me moment for the 27-year-old, after losing two New Zealand national single finals in prior years.

“That was a real highlight in itself to be honest,” Bruce said.

“To finally win [nationals] this year and qualify for the Champion of Champions, I was just over the moon and to actually make it count and to come away with the win was super special.”

The title capped off a mammoth year for Bruce, after winning two bronze medals at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games earlier this year in the fours and triples competitions.

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images Women’s Fours bronze medallists Selina Goddard, Nicole Toomey, Bruce, and Val Smith of Team New Zealand celebrate during the medal ceremony on day five of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

She had been a member of the BlackJacks national team since 2015, but first fell in love with the sport when she was 13. She recalled going with her dad to watch the 2008 World Bowls Championship at the Burnside Bowling Club in Christchurch.

“I walked into the gate and there were young people playing, it was a great atmosphere, flags everywhere, and it was a completely different side of the sport that I’d never seen before.

“I didn’t realise it had this high performance side of it where it was competitive, exciting and colourful... I really got hooked watching the high level side of the sport and that made me want to start myself.”

And Bruce did exactly that, kick-starting a lawn bowls career with her coach Vince Roper, who has mentored her from the very start.

Roper and Bruce’s family were on the sideline throughout the World Champion of Champions event, watching her take out the prestigious title on home soil.

Bruce’s parents had always played bowls and been involved in the sport, but “ended up watching more than playing after a while”.

“It’s a family affair,” she said.

Inclusivity and variety was exactly what Bruce loved about the game, and she encouraged anyone and everyone to give it a go.

“You can be able-bodied, disabled, blind, deaf, fit, unfit, old, young, social, or competitive, anything you want to be, it’s the sport for you,” she said.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Bruce poses with the Champion of Champions trophy and gold medal.

“If you want to play at the highest level and you put in the work, it feels possible … but you can also play it with your grandparents.”

There’s not a lot of time for Bruce to put her feet up and enjoy the holiday season, with the week-long 2023 National Bowls event set to take place in Auckland on January 2 where Bruce will attempt to defend her national title.

“I might never play in [Champion of Champions] again if I never win the national singles again, this could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

As the title suggests, Bruce said she did feel on top of the world.

“It’s been a dream of mine for a very long time.”