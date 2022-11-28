Argentina come back to beat Black Sox in Softball World Cup tiebreaker thriller

World champions Argentina have fought back to beat the Black Sox 11-5 in an epic Softball World Cup tiebreaker after trailing 5-1.

Mark Sorenson’s Black Sox looked to have the South Americans on the ropes before the Argentines struck back in the seventh inning at Whakaata Māori Stadium in Auckland on Monday night.

Argentina – aided by some brilliant coaching tactics by Julio Gamarci- turned defeat into victory over the latter innings.

They scored six runs in the bottom of the ninth – highlighted by a three-run home run to Santiago Caril off Kiwi closer Josh Pettett’s first pitch.

The Black Sox were left to lament lost opportunities after recovering from a first pitch home run off starter Daniel Chapman in the top of the first inning to eventually grab a four-run lead.

The Black Sox’s defeat leaves them with one win and two losses in Pool A, behind unbeaten Argentina (3 and 0) and the United States and Cuba (2 and 1).

They must now beat both the Philippines on Tuesday and Cuba on Wednesday to have a shot at making the top-six Super Round

In one of the most entertaining games on New Zealand softball soil, Argentina centrefielder Alan Peker – arguably the best player in the world – smashed Chapman’s first pitch of the game deep over the left-centrefield fence for a 1-0 win.

Softball NZ/Whakaata Māori The Black Sox will host 11 international rivals at the men's Softball World Cup in Albany from November 26 to December 4.

Chapman then walked the next two batters, but showed some steel to strike out the next two and produce an assist for shortstop Cole Evans to limit the collateral damage to one run.

But he rediscovered his poise to produce nine strikeouts for two safe hits and six walks.

The Black Sox were unfazed at facing Huemul Mata, Argentina’s world title winning ace in 2019.

Cole Evans tied the game in the bottom of the first with a captain’s knock home run clout over the right-centrefield fence.

Ben Enoka then drew a walk and advanced to two on clean-up hitter Reilly Makea’s sacrifice bunt.

Thomas Enoka then picked a Mata change-up and hammered a two-run shot out of the park to bring in big brother Ben for a 3-1 lead.

Brett Phibbs/Photosport Daniel Chapman, pictured against the Czech Republic, pitched a blinder against Argentina.

Mata was almost as stingy as Chapman, yielding four hits for nine strikeouts and two walks before making way in the bottom of the sixth inning after conceding a rightfield line double to Ben Enoka.

Enoka scored the fourth run after the ball was dropped at first base after brother Thomas’ infield grounder.

Catcher Te Wera Bishop added the fifth by driving in Thomas Enoka to make it 5-1.

Along the way Reilly Makea produced a brilliant overhead catch in rightfield in the sixth inning to save two runs and stop Argentina tying the game. It was an effort worthy of his four-time world champion dad Thomas Makea in his prime.

But a tiring Chapman conceded a second run in the top of the seventh after Gian Scialacomo singled to score Federico Eder.

That was enough for coach Sorenson to bring in relief pitcher Pita Rona, with two runners on base.

Rona struck out Peker and then fanned Teo Miglavacca with a changeup.

But Manuel Godoy then cleared the bases to tie the score at 5-5 before Rona ended any further scoring threat with his third strikeout.

Substitute third baseman Rhys Evans then slammed Argentine pitching closer Martin Gonzalez to the rightfield fence for a stand-up triple. But he was taken out at the plate as Argentina pulled off a double play after intentionally loading the bases.

That mean the game went into a tiebreaker, with Argentina failing to score in the top of the eighth.

New Zealand had their chances in the bottom of the ninth, but could not get across the line. They had Thomas Enoka picked off at second base in a slide-rule call. Pinch hitter Jerome Raemaki rapped a hard-hit double but another substitute, Conor Peden, was struck out by returning Argentina ace Mata.

In other key games, Australia’s rookie pitcher Jack Besgrove – who turns 19 next month – hurled a no-hitter in a 6-0 win over Venezuela.

Australia, who beat Japan 6-5 in an epic eight innings tiebreaker late Sunday night, join Canada as the only Pool B teams with three wins from the first three days.

Canada thumped South Africa 11-0 in five innings with Colin Walsh crushing his second home run of the tournament.

Day Three results

Pool A: Czech Republic 6 United States 3, Cuba 3 Philippines 1, Argentina 11 New Zealand 5 (9 innings).

Standings: Argentina, United States, Cuba, New Zealand, Czech Republic 1 win 2 losses, Philippines 0 wins 3 losses.

Pool B: Canada 11 South Africa 0 (5 innings), Australia 6 Venezuela 0, Japan 3 Denmark 1.

Standings: Australia, Canada 3 wins 0 losses, Japan 2 wins 1 loss, Venezuela 1 win 2 losses, South Africa, Denmark 0 wins 3 losses.