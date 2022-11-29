Mark Sorenson 'shattered' after Black Sox beaten by Argentina in Softball World Cup thriller

Black Sox captain Cole Evans runs home after hitting a home run against Argentina at the Softball World Cup.

Black Sox coach Mark Sorenson was left feeling “pretty shattered’’ after Argentina fought back from a 5-1 deficit to beat the New Zealanders 11-5 in a Softball World Cup tiebreaker epic.

Mark Sorenson’s Black Sox looked to have the South Americans on the ropes before the Argentines struck back in the seventh inning at Whakaata Māori Stadium in Auckland on Monday night.

Argentina – aided by some brilliant coaching tactics by Julio Gamarci- turned defeat into victory over the latter innings.

They scored six runs in the bottom of the ninth – highlighted by a three-run home run to Santiago Carril off Kiwi closer Josh Pettett’s first pitch.

“As you know, it’s a game of little moments. Daniel [Chapman] was throwing one hit and going really well into the seventh innings, and all of a sudden we wobble a bit.

“Pita [Rona] came in and did a great job and got to two outs, but we got too much of the plate on the hitter, [Manuel] Godoy, but that only tied it.

“We had that loaded bases[ [situation] in the bottom of the seventh, but they played it well by walking our guys to load the bases. They worked the way through the middle of our order really well.”

The Black Sox’s defeat leaves them with one win and two losses in Pool A, behind unbeaten Argentina (3 and 0) and the United States and Cuba (2 and 1).

They must now beat both the Philippines on Tuesday and Cuba on Wednesday to have a shot at making the top-six Super Round

In one of the most entertaining games on New Zealand softball soil, Argentina centrefielder Alan Peker – arguably the best player in the world – smashed Chapman’s first pitch of the game deep over the left-centrefield fence for a 1-0 win.

World Baseball Softball Confederation Argentina players congratulate Alan Peker (C) after his first inning home run in a 11-5 win over the Black Sox at the Softball World Cup.

Chapman then walked the next two batters, but showed some steel to strike out the next two and produce an assist for shortstop Cole Evans to limit the collateral damage to one run.

But he rediscovered his poise to produce nine strikeouts for two safe hits and six walks before tiring and being replaced.

“I think that’s the best outing I’ve seen Chap have for a long, long time,’’ Sorenson said. “I feel really bad for him because he gave his heart and soul, as did all the guys. We had a big reality check yesterday [in a 7-0 loss to the United States].

“The guys came out really well and we got ourselves into a winning position, but those three outs in that seventh innings proved to be the killer.”

Cole Evans tied the game in the bottom of the first with a captain’s knock home run clout over the right-centrefield fence off Argentina’s 2019 world champion pitcher Humeul Mata and Thomas Enoka put the Kiwis ahead 3-1 with a homer off with brother Ben on base.

Brett Phibbs/Photosport Daniel Chapman, pictured against the Czech Republic, pitched a blinder against Argentina.

Mata was almost as stingy as Chapman, yielding four hits for nine strikeouts and two walks before making way in the bottom of the sixth inning after conceding a rightfield-line double to Ben Enoka.

Enoka scored the fourth run after the ball was dropped at first base after brother Thomas’ infield grounder.

Catcher Te Wera Bishop drove in Thomas Enoka to make it 5-1.

Along the way Reilly Makea produced a brilliant overhead catch in rightfield in the sixth inning to save two runs and stop Argentina tying the game. It was an effort worthy of his four-time world champion dad Thomas Makea in his prime.

But a tiring Chapman conceded a second run in the top of the seventh after Gian Scialacomo singled to score Federico Eder.

That was enough for coach Sorenson to bring in relief pitcher Pita Rona, with two runners on base.

Softball NZ/Whakaata Māori The Black Sox will host 11 international rivals at the men's Softball World Cup in Albany from November 26 to December 4.

Rona struck out Peker and then fanned Teo Miglavacca with a changeup.

But Manuel Godoy then cleared the bases to tie the score at 5-5 before Rona ended any further scoring threat with his third strikeout.

Substitute third baseman Rhys Evans then slammed Argentine pitching closer Martin Gonzalez to the rightfield fence for a stand-up triple. But he was taken out at the plate as Argentina pulled off a double play after intentionally loading the bases.

That meant the game went into a tiebreaker, with Argentina failing to score in the top of the eighth and New Zealand also shut out.

New Zealand had their chances in the bottom of the eighth, but could not get across the line. They had Thomas Enoka picked off at second base in a slide-rule call. Pinch hitter Jerome Raemaki rapped a hard-hit double but another substitute, Conor Peden, was struck out by returning Argentina ace Mata.

Rona had done a great job for two innings, but the Black Sox maybe should have considered bringing back Chapman for the ninth, as Argentina did with Mata. Instead they left on Rona, who gave up three singles for three runs before Pettett took over and yielded the three-run homer.

In other key games, Australia’s rookie pitcher Jack Besgrove – who turns 19 next month – hurled a 14-strikeout no-hitter in a 6-0 win over Venezuela.

Australia, who beat Japan 6-5 in an epic eight innings tiebreaker late Sunday night, join Canada in the Super Six playoffs as the only Pool B teams with three wins from three games.

Canada thumped South Africa 11-0 in five innings with Colin Walsh crushing his second home run of the tournament.

Day Three results

Pool A: Czech Republic 6 United States 3, Cuba 3 Philippines 1, Argentina 11 New Zealand 5 (9 innings).

Standings: Argentina, (3 wins 0 losses), Cuba, United States (2 wins 1 loss), New Zealand, Czech Republic (1 win 2 losses), Philippines 0 wins 3 losses.

Pool B: Canada 11 South Africa 0 (5 innings), Australia 6 Venezuela 0, Japan 3 Denmark 1.

Standings: Australia, Canada 3 wins 0 losses, Japan 2 wins 1 loss, Venezuela 1 win 2 losses, South Africa, Denmark 0 wins 3 losses.