Black Sox back on track with big Softball World Cup win over Philippines

Reilly Makea, pictured batting for the Black Sox in a pre-World Cup tournament, hit a three-run home run against the Philippines.

The Black Sox got their Softball World Cup campaign back on track with a big mercy rule win over the Philippines to break a sequence of two losses.

Mark Sorenson’s side had lost 7-0 to the United States and then went down 11-5 in nine innings against Pool A leaders and defending champions Argentina.

But they swept aside the Filipinos 8-1 in five innings at Whakaata Māori Stadium in Auckland on Tuesday night.

The Philippines stunned the Black Sox by scoring the game’s first run when third baseman Micheal Pagkaliwagan singled up the middle to bat in Mark Gaspi.

It proved shortlived after Reilly Makea slammed a three-run home run over the leftfield fence to put the Black Sox ahead 3-1. The Wellington outfielder later clouted a stand-up double and scored the early-finish eighth run on Thomas Enoka’s hit.

Captain Cole Evans batted in Joel Evans in the third and then Jerome Raemaki cracked a two-RBI single to take the score out to 6-1 and designated player Connor Peden sacrificed in Thomas Enoka for the seventh run.

Highlights for the Black Sox included a diving catch in leftfield by Thomas Enoka and another at first base, a double by substituteTane Mumu and Cameron Watts’ World Cup catching debut.

WHAKAATA MAŌRI World champions Argentina scored an 11-5 win over the Black Sox after a 5-1 deficit at the Softball World Cup.

Kiwi pitcher Pita Rona took 11 strikeouts in five innings for one safe hit and a walk.

The Black Sox got seven hits, with Makea and Cole Evans both batting two from two for a 1.000 average.

New Zealand now have a two-win two-loss record ahead of their vital final pool game against Cuba on Wednesday night.

In other games, Canada remain the only unbeaten team in Pool B after beating Australia 6-0

But second seeds Japan are out of the playoffs after losing 3-1 to Venezuela.

If Japan beat Canada and Venezuela defeat bottom team Denmark, Japan would miss out because of their loss to the South Amerians.

Argentina continue to top Pool A with a fourth consecutive win, beating the Czech Republic 8-1 after trailing early.

Day Four results

Pool A: United States 8 Cuba 4, Argentina 8 Czech Republic 1, New Zealand 8 Philippines 1 (5 innings).

Standings: Argentina 4 wins 0 losses, United States 3/1, Cuba 2/2, New Zealand 2/2, Czech Republic⅓, Philippines 0/4.

Pool B: Canada 6 Australia 0, South Africa 5 Denmark 3, Venezuela 3 Japan 1.

Standings: Canada 4 wins 0 losses, Australia 3/1, Japan 2/2, Venezuela 2/2, South Africa ⅓, Denmark 0/4.